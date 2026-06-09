The $20-Billion Signal That India Should Not Ignore

India is not facing a crisis as far as flight of capital is concerned. But global investors are undoubtedly sending the country an important signal-one that policymakers and markets should not ignore.

In the first four months of 2026, foreign portfolio investors withdrew nearly $20-21 billion from Indian equities. In rupee terms, that amounts to roughly Rs 1.92 lakh crore, already exceeding the total outflows recorded during all of 2025. March alone saw a record withdrawal of nearly Rs 1.17 lakh crore, followed by another Rs 60,000 crore in April. This is not episodic volatility. It represents a sustained and large-scale repositioning of global capital away from India at a time when international investors are becoming increasingly selective about where they deploy money.

To be clear, India is not confronting a balance-of-payments crisis. The country's foreign exchange reserves remain robust at approximately $697-700 billion, enough to cover around 10-11 months of imports. Foreign direct investment, a more stable form of capital, continues to hold up reasonably well. Yet portfolio capital often provides the earliest and clearest signal of changing market sentiment; and right now, that signal deserves attention.

Foreign ownership in Indian equities has fallen to around 16%, the lowest level in roughly 14 years. Simultaneously, the rupee has weakened towards record lows, nearing Rs 95 to the dollar, underlining the broader macroeconomic implications of these outflows. This should not be interpreted as panic. It is better understood as repricing, a reassessment of India's relative attractiveness in a changing global environment. The drivers behind this shift are both global and domestic, and it is the convergence of the two that is creating pressure.

First, global conditions have become considerably less favourable for emerging markets. Elevated oil prices, geopolitical tensions and renewed protectionist tendencies in the United States have reduced investor appetite for risk. India, as a major oil importer, remains particularly vulnerable to sustained increases in crude prices. Higher oil prices widen the current account deficit, weaken the currency and squeeze corporate profitability.

Second, valuation concerns are beginning to weigh more heavily on India. For several years, Indian markets traded at a premium to most emerging economies, supported by strong growth prospects, macroeconomic stability and a credible reform narrative. However, as earnings growth expectations moderate and external uncertainties rise, that premium is increasingly coming under scrutiny.

Third, and perhaps more significantly, policy frictions are beginning to matter. Recent foreign-exchange measures have reportedly increased hedging costs for overseas investors in Indian bonds by as much as 70 basis points offshore. From a regulatory perspective, these may appear technical adjustments. But for global investors, they directly affect returns and ease of market access. Capital, particularly portfolio capital, tends to move toward jurisdictions where deployment is efficient, predictable and frictionless. India is gradually becoming more operationally complex for certain categories of foreign investors.

The growing uncertainty surrounding global trade adds another layer of concern. Even without immediate tariff escalation, the possibility of a more fragmented and protectionist trading order remains real. Export-oriented sectors such as textiles, chemicals and auto components could become increasingly vulnerable if trade tensions intensify further. India's export story, already under pressure from slowing global demand, now faces additional unpredictability.

None of these factors is individually fatal. Together, however, they raise a more uncomfortable question: is India beginning to lose some of its relative edge in the global competition for capital?

For more than a decade, India benefited from a compelling narrative of macroeconomic prudence, political stability and reform momentum. That combination enabled it to attract capital even when several emerging markets struggled. Today, that advantage is being tested.

Indeed, compared with several emerging economies facing deeper macroeconomic stress, India continues to retain important structural strengths. The concern is not one of absolute weakness, but of gradual erosion in relative attractiveness. Global investors are no longer treating India as an automatic overweight within emerging markets. They are making more discriminating choices, comparing India not only to its own past performance, but also to competing destinations for capital.

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What, Then, Needs to Be Done?

First, policy predictability must remain central. Even well-intentioned regulatory actions, particularly in currency and capital markets, need to be assessed through the lens of investor confidence. Incremental friction can have disproportionate consequences in globally mobile capital markets.

Second, India must actively de-risk its external sector. This means accelerating efforts to diversify export markets, deepen trade partnerships and reduce dependence on volatile commodity imports. Trade policy can no longer remain reactive; it must anticipate a more fragmented global economic order.

Third, the growth narrative needs reinforcement through tangible earnings delivery. Investors will tolerate premium valuations only if growth consistently exceeds expectations. That requires not just macroeconomic stability, but deeper reforms in manufacturing competitiveness, logistics efficiency and regulatory simplification.

Finally, communication matters. Markets respond not only to numbers, but also to signals. India must continue to clearly communicate its commitment to openness, stability and investor-friendly policies at a time when global capital is becoming more cautious and selective.

It would be a mistake to interpret the current outflows as a collapse of confidence in India's long-term economic story. That story remains fundamentally strong. But it would be an even bigger mistake to dismiss these flows as mere market noise.

Portfolio investors are often early movers. They react before the underlying shifts fully appear in economic data. In that sense, the roughly $20 billion outflow is more than a statistic. It is a signal; a signal that India is being reassessed; a signal that its premium can no longer be taken for granted; and a signal that, in a more uncertain and fragmented global economy, even strong performers must continuously earn investor confidence.

India still possesses the fundamentals to do so. But the margin for complacency is narrowing.

Shishir Priyadarshi is the president of Chintan Research Foundation and a former director of the World Trade Organization.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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