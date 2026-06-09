Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Near $94 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,089, compared to Monday's index close of 23,123.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded near 23,089. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks extended declines for the second consecutive trading session. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 1.04% lower at 23,123 and the BSE Sensex closed 0.9% 04 719 points lower at 73,524.26.
Asian markets advanced on Tuesday as concerns over the Middle East eased and technology shares recovered. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.31%, South Korea's Kospi gained 3.68%, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.31%. The gains followed a rebound on Wall Street, led by chip stocks including Nvidia and Micron Technology.
Stock Market Live: Elara Initiates Buy On Bharti Airtel With Rs 2,387 Target
- Elara Capital initiated coverage on Bharti Airtel with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 2,387.
- The brokerage said India’s telecom sector is in a multi-year recovery, supported by affordable tariffs, rising smartphone adoption and network expansion. It expects Bharti Airtel’s average revenue per user to grow at a 7% CAGR during FY26–29.
Stock Market Live: Citi Raises Cognizant Target To $55, Maintains Neutral
- Citi maintained its Neutral rating on Cognizant and raised its target price to $55 from $51.
- The brokerage said management sees a growing AI-related market among enterprises. It also said agentic AI platforms are taking share from traditional spending areas, with company structures likely to place more focus on AI-first talent.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Reiterates Buy On Emmvee With Rs 360 Target
- Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating on Emmvee with a target price of Rs 360.
- The brokerage said power demand rose at a double-digit pace in May, with peak demand at record levels. It said domestic PV cell and future ingot and wafer mandates favour domestic cell-backed players such as Emmvee.
Stock Market Live: HSBC Initiates Buy On IDFC First Bank With Rs 90 Target
- HSBC initiated coverage on IDFC First Bank with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 90, implying 24% upside.
- The brokerage expects loan growth and operating leverage across business segments to support earnings. It forecast 35% core pre-provision operating profit CAGR during FY26–29, along with expansion in return on assets and return on equity.
Stock Market Live: Kotak Maintains Buy On SBI With Fair Value Of Rs 1,250
- Kotak Institutional Equities maintained its Buy rating on State Bank of India with a fair value of Rs 1,250.
- The brokerage said SBI reported another year of steady execution, with loan growth and asset quality ahead of expectations. It said net interest margin compression continued in FY26, while return on equity should remain resilient.
Stock Market Live: JSW Energy, RVNL, Grasim, TCS Among Stocks In News
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JSW Energy commissioned its Halol wind blade manufacturing plant in Gujarat. RVNL received a Rs 221 crore letter of acceptance from South East Central Railway, while JNK India secured two orders, including one in the Rs 100–300 crore range.
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Grasim Industries plans to invest Rs 3,094 crore to expand Lyocell capacity in Karnataka. Avenue Supermarts invested Rs 150 crore in Avenue E-Commerce, while Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail’s TMRW bought an additional 10% stake in Bewakoof.
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TCS launched a business unit for global capability centres, while HCLTech launched an AI Innovation Zone with Google Cloud in the US. HDB Financial, Ratnaveer Precision and Ather Energy will hold board meetings this week to consider fundraising options.
Stock Market Live: Nifty June Futures Trade Lower, Amber Kaynes In F&O Ban
- Nifty June futures fell 1.30% to 23,147.10, trading at a premium of 24.1 points.
- In options, the maximum Call open interest was at 24,000, while the maximum Put open interest was at 22,500. Amber Kaynes is in the F&O ban period.
Stock Market Live: Ramco Systems Shortlisted Under Short-Term ASM Framework
- Ramco Systems has been shortlisted under the short-term ASM framework.
- Adani Total Gas and Jaykay Enterprises will be excluded from the ASM framework.
Stock Market Live: Info Edge, Fusion Finance Promoters Sell Shares
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Info Edge (India) promoter and director Sanjeev Bikhchandani disposed of 1.5 lakh shares.
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Fusion Finance promoter Devesh Sachdev sold 1.5 lakh shares.
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Paisalo Digital promoter group entity Equilibrated Venture Cflow released a pledge on 25.2 lakh shares.
Stock Market Live: Motilal Oswal, TruAlt Bioenergy, Cera Sanitaryware, NRB Bearings See Bulk Deals
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HDFC Life Insurance bought 18.2 lakh shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services at Rs 842.5 apiece. Motilal Oswal Healthcare Foundation and Motilal Oswal Foundation sold a combined 18.2 lakh shares at the same price.
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Dhruv Khush Business Ventures sold 9.50 lakh shares of TruAlt Bioenergy at Rs 516.42 apiece, while Rajasthan Securities bought 7.60 lakh shares at Rs 516.83 each.
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Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 1.18 lakh shares of Cera Sanitaryware, while HDFC Standard Life Insurance sold 1.50 lakh shares at Rs 5,480 apiece. In NRB Bearings, three funds bought a combined 43.68 lakh shares, while Trilochan Singh Sahney Trust 1 sold 43.70 lakh shares at Rs 390 each.
Stock Market Live: SML Isuzu, IRB Infra, Bajaj Finserv, Fino Payments Report May Updates
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SML Isuzu said May production rose 7% year-on-year to 1,729 units, while sales increased 11.6% to 1,678 units. Exports stood at 89 units, compared with 40 units a year earlier.
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IRB Infra Developers reported a 25% year-on-year rise in May toll revenue to Rs 843 crore.
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Bajaj Finserv said Bajaj General Insurance’s gross direct premium underwritten rose 1.7% to Rs 1,343 crore, while Bajaj Life Insurance’s total premium increased 66% to Rs 1,236 crore. Fino Payments Bank reported 29% growth in deposit accounts and 186% growth in loan disbursals, while throughput transaction business fell 48%.
Stock Market Live: Asian Stocks Rise As Middle East Concerns Ease
- Asian markets advanced on Tuesday as concerns over the Middle East eased and technology shares recovered.
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.31%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 3.68%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.31%. The gains followed a rebound on Wall Street, led by chip stocks including Nvidia and Micron Technology.
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