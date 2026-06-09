Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Near $94 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded near 23,089. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks extended declines for the second consecutive trading session. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 1.04% lower at 23,123 and the BSE Sensex closed 0.9% 04 719 points lower at 73,524.26.

Asian markets advanced on Tuesday as concerns over the Middle East eased and technology shares recovered. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.31%, South Korea's Kospi gained 3.68%, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.31%. The gains followed a rebound on Wall Street, led by chip stocks including Nvidia and Micron Technology.