This Small-Cap Meta, Uber, Coinbase Supplier Has A Rs 2,964-Crore Order Book. What Comes Next?

Dynacons Systems & Solutions is benefiting from rising spending on artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity, helping drive revenue growth and improve profitability. The company had an order book of Rs 2,964 crore as of May 30, 2026, alongside an active pipeline of more than Rs 3,083 crore, providing visibility over the next two years.

With a market capitalisation of about Rs 1,667 crore, Dynacons is a small-cap company operating in a market supported by data-centre expansion, cloud adoption and rising cybersecurity spending. The central question for investors is whether this growth opportunity can continue to translate into earnings growth or whether much of the optimism is already reflected in valuations.

The company helps organisations build, modernise and manage IT infrastructure. Banking, financial services and insurance clients contributed 52% of revenue in FY26, followed by global enterprises at 36% and public-sector undertakings at 12%. India accounted for 64% of revenue, while overseas clients contributed 36%.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, Dynacons' customer base includes Meta Platforms, Uber Technologies, Coinbase Global, S&P Global, LIC, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The customer mix spans technology, financial services and public-sector organisations, giving the company exposure to sectors increasing spending on cloud, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure.

Positioned Between Technology Vendors And Enterprises

Dynacons works with technology providers such as Apple, Microsoft, Cisco, Dell and HPE while helping enterprise customers deploy and manage infrastructure. Rather than operating data centres itself, the company acts as an intermediary between technology vendors and enterprise clients.

This position has become more important as businesses increase spending on artificial intelligence and modernisation of legacy technology systems. Enterprises increasingly rely on Dynacons to build, secure and manage infrastructure over long periods instead of engaging multiple vendors.

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Shift Towards Recurring Revenue

Dynacons operates across four segments. Data Centre and Cloud Infrastructure contributed 34% of revenue in FY26, followed by Digital Workplace Solutions at 31%, IT Managed Services at 23% and Network & Security at 12%.

Over the past few years, the company has steadily shifted away from one-time hardware sales towards recurring service-led revenue. Data centres and cloud infrastructure have emerged as the largest growth driver.

Legacy systems often struggle to support AI workloads, which require higher computing power, advanced servers, storage and networking infrastructure. Data localisation requirements and digital adoption across the BFSI sector have also supported demand for modern IT infrastructure.

Revenue from the Data Centre and Cloud Infrastructure segment increased to Rs 484 crore in FY26 from Rs 471 crore in FY25. The business generated Rs 60 crore in FY21 and now contributes 34% of revenue, compared with 14% five years earlier.

Managed Services Strengthen Visibility

Infrastructure deployment is only part of the business model. Once a customer's data-centre or cloud environment becomes operational, Dynacons continues to provide support through its IT Managed Services division.

The segment covers server maintenance, database management, network monitoring, cybersecurity oversight and infrastructure optimisation.

Revenue from managed services increased from Rs 81 crore in FY21 to Rs 260 crore in FY25 and Rs 321 crore in FY26.

The economics of the model are supported by multi-year operations and maintenance contracts. After an implementation period of six to 12 months, projects move into an operations phase where customers pay recurring fees, often for up to five years.

Dynacons cited its Rs 75 crore Device-as-a-Service contract with J&K Bank as an example. Billing is spread across five years through quarterly payments. Other projects include a Banking-as-a-Service rollout for 38 banks under NABARD and an engagement with BHEL.

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Margins Improve

The growing contribution from recurring contracts has improved profitability.

Recurring and managed-service contracts now account for around 21% of revenue, and management expects the share to increase over time.

Ebitda margin expanded to 10.2% in FY26 from 8.1% in FY25 and 4.2% in FY21.

Revenue increased to Rs 1,424 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,267 crore in FY25 and Rs 436 crore in FY21. Net profit rose to Rs 85 crore in FY26 from Rs 72 crore in FY25 and Rs 9 crore in FY21.

Customer Concentration Remains A Risk

Management believes growth and profitability remain sustainable as recurring revenue expands. However, customer concentration remains a key risk.

The company's five largest customers contribute 33% of revenue. Historically, the top 10 customers have accounted for between 48% and 60% of revenue.

Any slowdown in spending by a major customer could affect growth and profitability.

Cybersecurity Becomes A Growth Driver

Alongside data centres, cybersecurity and network modernisation are emerging as another source of growth.

Revenue from the Network & Security segment increased from Rs 13 crore in FY21 to Rs 159 crore in FY25 and Rs 169 crore in FY26.

The company has expanded beyond firewall deployment into services such as security operations centres, threat detection and incident response. To strengthen these capabilities, Dynacons partnered with Cygeniq to provide AI-driven cybersecurity and Trusted AI protection in domestic and international markets.

Looking Ahead

Dynacons estimates its addressable market at Rs 5,100 crore. Data Centre and Cloud Infrastructure accounts for Rs 2,525 crore of that opportunity, followed by Networking at Rs 1,100 crore, Workplace Solutions at Rs 925 crore and Managed Services at Rs 550 crore.

India accounts for about 2.8% of global data-centre capacity, leaving room for expansion.

As of May 30, 2026, Dynacons had an order book of Rs 2,964 crore and an active pipeline exceeding Rs 3,083 crore.

Management is focusing on cross-selling, geographic expansion and inorganic opportunities. While India remains the primary market, the first phase of overseas expansion targets Southeast Asia, Australia and Japan to support existing enterprise customers expanding abroad.

The Valuation Question

At Rs 1,487 per share, Dynacons trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 22 times, broadly in line with the IT-enabled services sector median of 23.

The company is executing against a large order book, expanding recurring revenue and benefiting from AI-led infrastructure spending. The question for investors is whether those strengths can continue to drive earnings growth or whether much of the opportunity is already reflected in the stock price.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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