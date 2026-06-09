Buy, Sell Or Hold: Arvind, Cochin Shipyard, Syrma SGS, Vodafone Idea, EPL, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Arvind Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of EPL Ltd.?

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd. and Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Arvind Ltd. (CMP: Rs 499.95)

Astha: Book partial profit

Some fundamentals seem to be in good or better side.

Recovery in textile sector and Arvind Ltd. will benefit because of strong financial numbers.

Company has shown strong material growth.

Company has sectoral tailwind with strong financials.

One should remain invested or book partial profits. Price target Rs 550-600.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,413.50)

Swati: Wait and watch

View is positive for long-term.

Selling pressure of stock is likely to be intensified.

Look for Rs 1,350 and Rs 1,370 are target levels at the downside.

At the downside levels, risk-reward ratios will be favourable.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,257.60)

Astha: Hold or Buy

Positive opinion on the company.

Company has received strong orderbook of Rs 6,600 crore.

Balance sheet is in strong position with net cash position.

Debts are not high. Exports are growing.

Fundamentals are on the positive side.

Hold and can also buy at Rs 1,230

EPL Ltd. (CMP: Rs 213.83)

Astha: Hold

EPL has strong potential to move upside.

Strong set of Q4 results reported in terms of profit, revenue.

Main focus is they have globally diversified.

Company is poised to do well with strategic expansion.

Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Rs 14.34)

Swati: Hold

Strong momentum from April.

Stock has entered the overbought zone.

Stock might attract profit booking after such kind of rally.

Hold with a strict stop loss of Rs 13.18.

Rapid Fire with Astha Jain and Swati Hotkar

NTPC Ltd. - Buy on dips

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. - Hold

Vedanta Ltd. - Book profits are current market price (Rs 308.00)

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. - Hold

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. - Hold

Rain Industries Ltd. - Book partial profits

KPIT Technologies Ltd. - Buy on dips.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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