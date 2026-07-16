HDFC AMC Shares Fall 5% As Brokerages Stay Divided Despite Q1 Profit Jump: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. fell 5% on Thursday, July 16, after brokerages stayed dividend over the AMC's April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27). This comes even as the AMC reported a rise in its first quarter net profit and revenue and beat Street estimates. Domestic brokerage Kotak Securities downgraded the stock to 'Add' from 'Buy' but hiked its target price to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,950 after HDFC AMC reported a 12% rise in profit while topline grew 13.6% year-on-year.

On Thursday, shares of HDFC AMC opened at Rs 2,722.30 against a previous close of Rs 2,729.30 and extended losses by upto 5% to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,587.60 apiece on the NSE. The stock last traded 4,66% lower at Rs 2,601.90 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.16% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The stock has slumped over 4% in one week, 2% in one month, and 1% on a year-to-date basis. The AMC commands a market cap of Rs 1,11,754,19 crore, as per NSE data.

HDFC AMC Share Price Intraday

Brokerages mixed on HDFC AMC's Q1 Results

Bernstein on HDFC AMC: Maintain Outperform with taget price of Rs 3,030

Q1FY27 - Steady quarter helped by market recovery and a yield bump

Market bounce drives higher AuM

Higher opex growth dragged profit growth, driven by ESOP charges



Kotak Securities on HDFC AMC: Downgrade to Add from Buy; Hike TP to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,950

Strong execution priced in; limited upside

Core earnings growth in line at 10% YoY

Equity mix up 100 bps QoQ, margins maintained despite regulatory changes

Blended yields improve in the quarter



Morgan Stanley on HDFC AMC: Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 3065



Q1: decent quarter

PAT above estimates owing to higher investment income and lower tax rate

Revenue yields were better than estimates

Operating profit was in line, and SIP flows remained strong

HDFC AMC Q1 Results

HDFC Asset Management Company's net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 rose 12% year-on-year.

The AMC posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 837 crore, compared to Rs 748 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 13.6% to Rs 1,100 crore from Rs 968 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Quarterly Assets Under Management (QAAUM) grew 13% to Rs 9.35 lakh crore, with an 11.2% market share in the mutual fund industry. Actively managed equity QAAUM stood at Rs 5.74 lakh crore, with a 12.8% market share.

Distribution network expanded to over 1.1 lakh partners across 280 offices, including 196 in B-30 locations. Individual investors contributed 69% of monthly average AUM, versus the industry's 61%.

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