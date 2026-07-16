ICICI Pru Q1 Review: Brokerages Mixed As Strong Margins Face Retail Growth Hurdles — Should You Buy?

Following ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Q1 performance, top global brokerages have presented a divided outlook on the stock. While the company's strong Value of New Business (VNB) margin and steps toward resolving its stake-sale overhang have drawn praise from some analysts, others have flagged concerns over soft retail growth and limited near-term visibility.

ICICI Pru announced its June quarter of financial year (Q1FY27) results, on Wednesday, reporting a strong performance, with net profit rising 28% year-on-year to Rs 386.2 crore from Rs 302 crore a year ago. Net premium income rose 15% YoY to Rs 9,749 crore. During the quarter, it settled Rs 1,306 crore of death claims and paid Rs 3,360 crore in maturity and survival benefits.

The insurer's Value of New Business (VNB), a key profitability metric, jumped 24.9% YoY to Rs 571 crore, while VNB margin stood at 26.7%. New Business Premium grew 21.3% YoY to Rs 4,866 crore during the quarter. The solvency ratio strengthened to 225.4% in Q1FY27 from 212.3% a year earlier, remaining well above regulatory requirements.

Here is a detailed breakdown of what major global brokerages are saying about the life insurer's quarterly performance.



Citi: Most Bullish on Gradual Re-rating

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Raised to Rs 945 (from Rs 885)

Citi remains the most optimistic among its peers, citing a highly robust VNB margin print. According to the brokerage, the insurer's margins were significantly aided by a favorable shift in its business mix, noticeable improvements in cost ratios, and the absorption of yield curve benefits.

Citi notes that the company's overall growth has largely revived and margin trends remain robust, keeping them constructive on a gradual re-rating of the stock.



Morgan Stanley Sees "Deep Value"

Rating: Overweight | Target Price: Rs 670

Morgan Stanley characterized the performance as a "good quarter" showcasing "deep value." The brokerage highlighted that the insurer's VNB and VNB margins beat their estimates and consensus expectations by a solid 10%. This outperformance was primarily driven by the product mix and likely benefits from a steeper yield curve.

However, Morgan Stanley did flag one negative: weaker persistency ratios in two of the five cohorts. Despite this, the firm believes the current lower valuations, coupled with an estimated 11% VNB Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for FY26-28, offer significant value for investors.



Macquarie: Margin Gains Clouded by Retail Softness

Rating: Neutral | Target Price: Rs 700

Taking a more cautious stance, Macquarie acknowledged that the Q1 VNB surprised on the upside, with margin expansion driven by a favorable product mix. However, the brokerage noted that "retail softness clouds margin gains."

With retail Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) growth remaining subdued, Macquarie maintained a neutral stance, pointing to limited visibility on future growth trajectories.



Bernstein: Focus on Easing the Stake-Sale Overhang

Rating: Market-Perform | Target Price: Rs 680

Bernstein acknowledged the quarter's "healthy margin jump" but placed significant emphasis on corporate restructuring. The brokerage highlighted the company's recent steps toward resolving a looming stake-sale overhang.

ICICI Pru Life has actively sought to reclassify Prudential PLC's status from a 'promoter' to an 'investor'. Bernstein noted that if the sector regulator (IRDAI) permits this status change, the immediate overhang regarding the stake sale would ease out, potentially removing a major near-term pressure point for the stock.

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