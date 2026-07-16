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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Marginally Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Kospi Slumps 6%, Brent Crude Rallies Above $85 A Barrel

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,105.50, compared to Wednesday's index close of 24,074.85.

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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Marginally Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Kospi Slumps 6%, Brent Crude Rallies Above $85 A Barrel
9 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,105.50.  On Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks resumed gains after a one-day breather. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.09% or 22.80 points higher at 24,074.85, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.16% or 120.26 points to end at 77,175.20.

Meanwhile, Brent crude rose for a fourth straight session to trade above $85 a barrel after the US carried out fresh strikes on Iran. The escalation raised concerns over possible disruptions to crude shipments from the region.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi fell 5.07%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 2.55% as semiconductor shares faced another round of selling. Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.07%, moving against the regional trend.

Jul 16, 2026 06:51 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Tops $85 After Fresh US Strikes On Iran

Brent crude rose for a fourth straight session to trade above $85 a barrel after the US carried out fresh strikes on Iran. The escalation raised concerns over possible disruptions to crude shipments from the region.

Jul 16, 2026 06:46 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Open Lower As Chip Stocks Extend Decline

South Korea’s Kospi fell 5.07%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 2.55% as semiconductor shares faced another round of selling. Australia’s ASX 200 rose 0.07%, moving against the regional trend.

Jul 16, 2026 06:41 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades 31 Points Above Wednesday’s Close

GIFT Nifty traded at 24,105.50, compared with the Nifty 50’s Wednesday close of 24,074.85.

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