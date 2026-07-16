Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Marginally Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Kospi Slumps 6%, Brent Crude Rallies Above $85 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,105.50. On Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks resumed gains after a one-day breather. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.09% or 22.80 points higher at 24,074.85, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.16% or 120.26 points to end at 77,175.20.

Meanwhile, Brent crude rose for a fourth straight session to trade above $85 a barrel after the US carried out fresh strikes on Iran. The escalation raised concerns over possible disruptions to crude shipments from the region.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi fell 5.07%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 2.55% as semiconductor shares faced another round of selling. Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.07%, moving against the regional trend.