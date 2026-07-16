HDB Financial Q1 Review: Jefferies, Nirmal Bang Raise Target Prices After Earnings Beat

Brokerages raised their target prices on HDB Financial Services after the lender reported a stronger-than-expected June-quarter performance, citing higher margins, improving asset quality and stable credit costs.

Jefferies increased its target price to Rs 845 from Rs 805, Nirmal Bang raised its target to Rs 890 from Rs 870, while Emkay lifted its target to Rs 725 from Rs 675. Morgan Stanley maintained an Equal-weight rating with an unchanged Rs 800 target price, saying the company remains "on the right track".

HDB Financial Q1 Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 38.3% to Rs 785 crore versus Rs 568 crore

Revenue up 10.6% to Rs 4,938 crore Vs Rs 4,465 crore

Disbursements for Q1 to Rs 17,629 Crores, up 16.2%

Asset Quality continues to improve, Gross Stage 3 at 2.34%

Records highest ever quarterly profit of Rs. 785 Crores, up 38.3%

While brokerages differed on valuation, most said expanding net interest margins and improving asset quality strengthened the lender's earnings outlook.

Here's what brokerages are saying after HDB Financial Q1 Results

Jefferies

Maintain Buy

Target price: Raised to Rs 845 from Rs 805

Q1 PAT beat estimates by about 2%, led by stronger NIM

AUM growth in line with estimates, driven by consumer finance

NIM expanded on better lending yields and is expected to remain range-bound

Asset quality improved despite seasonal pressures

Credit cost could remain below guidance if current trends continue

Raised FY27 and FY28 EPS estimates by about 5%

Morgan Stanley

Maintain Equal-weight

Target price: Rs 800 (unchanged)

Q1 was broadly in line with expectations

Company remains "on the right track"

Asset quality continues to improve with durable net slippage trends

Provision coverage remained stable

Middle East conflict and El Niño-related monsoon risks remain key monitorables for management

Nirmal Bang

Maintain Buy

Target price: Raised to Rs 890 from Rs 870

Q1 earnings beat estimates on total income, PPOP and PAT

NIM expanded to 8.35%, while asset quality improved

Cost-to-income ratio declined, supporting profitability

Consumer finance remained the key growth driver

Loan growth in asset finance and enterprise lending remained modest

Introduced FY29 estimates; sees about 18% upside

Emkay

Maintain Reduce

Target price: Raised to Rs 725 from Rs 675

Strong quarter on disbursements, profitability and asset quality

AUM growth remained soft

Management expects asset finance growth to improve after portfolio recalibration

NIM expected to stay above 8%; credit cost seen around 2.3%

Raised FY27-FY29 earnings estimates by 3%-7%

Valuation remains the key reason for retaining the 'Reduce' rating

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.