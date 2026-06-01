Coinbase India Launch: How To Deposit, Withdraw Bitcoin In INR? Key Risks Explained

Global cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has launched its services in India with direct Indian Rupee (INR) support. This allows Indian users to deposit and withdraw funds in INR for the first time.

Customers can use IMPS for transactions and access spot trading and perpetual futures on major cryptocurrencies. Coinbase has also created local INR order books to improve liquidity for Indian traders, while retaining access to its global exchange infrastructure, the company announced on Sunday.

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The company said it is registered with FIU-IND and complies with Indian tax rules. "We registered with FIU-IND and comply with all Indian taxation law requirements, because we're here for the long term," the company said. Its platform charges no fees for INR deposits.

“For customers seeking advanced functionality, Coinbase Advanced offers professional-grade tools, including APIs built to institutional standards, WebSocket order book streaming, and a full range of order types. TradingView charting is integrated for customers who prefer a discretionary approach,” it said.

The move follows as Coinbase resumed user onboarding in India in October 2025, after a suspension of more than two years due to regulatory concerns.

How To Deposit And Withdraw Bitcoin In INR

Users can now deposit and withdraw INR directly from their bank accounts using the IMPS on Coinbase.

Deposit INR from your bank account via IMPS

Trade on spot or futures markets

Withdraw INR back to your bank account anytime

No extra steps required for this process

No peer-to-peer workarounds needed

Existing Coinbase users will get INR support in a phased rollout

New users can sign up at coinbase.com

Key Risks In Crypto Trading

The central government has repeatedly been seen as cautious about bringing crypto assets into the mainstream financial system due to possible systemic risks. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned that regulating cryptocurrencies and fully controlling their risks would be difficult in practice, as per a report by Reuters.

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Crypto assets are highly volatile and their prices are hard to predict. There are many risks associated with using them including fear of frauds and scams. Unregulated crypto platforms typically lack proper safeguards for funds and data protection. Many claim to be registered but that may not necessarily mean that they are registered with official authorities. At the same time, users face risks of hacking, fraud and scams, leading to irreversible losses.

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