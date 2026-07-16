CE Info Systems In Focus As CEO Highlights AI, SaaS Push, Acquisition Plans And Rs 1,700 Crore Order Book

Shares of CE Info Systems Ltd., the parent company of MapmyIndia, are likely to remain in focus after the company's management outlined its long-term growth strategy centred on artificial intelligence (AI), software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and selective acquisitions.

The stock closed at Rs 1,181 apiece at the end of Thursday's session on NSE, gaining 0.44% from its previous close at Rs 1,175.8 apiece.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Chief Executive Officer Rohan Verma said the company has spent the last six years building multiple AI models using its proprietary datasets. These models are now being integrated across various SaaS platforms that cater to multiple industries, allowing the company to expand beyond its traditional mapping business.

Verma noted that while the company's existing customer base provides a strong foundation, the larger opportunity lies in developing AI-powered SaaS products that can serve a wider range of enterprises across sectors.

AI And Proprietary Data Driving Growth

According to the management, CE Info Systems operates as a multi-product, multi-vertical technology company, leveraging its proprietary geospatial data to develop AI-enabled solutions. The company has already secured orders for some of these AI SaaS platforms, with the order book reflecting initial commercial traction.

The Street is also expecting the company to pursue acquisitions that can strengthen its AI capabilities, proprietary datasets and product offerings.

Also Read | Indian AI Startup Emergent Becomes Unicorn After Raising $130 Million At $1.5 Billion Valuation.

IoT And Defence Opportunities Expand Addressable Market

Apart from AI, the company is strengthening its IoT business, which accounts for roughly one-third of its operations. Its IoT solutions are being used for applications such as logistics planning and tracking the movement of assets, including ammunition in the defence sector.

The remaining nearly two-thirds of the business continues to come from mapping and GIS software-related solutions, where the company serves customers across the automobile industry, private enterprises and government organisations.

Acquisition Strategy & Outlook

Verma said C.E. Info Systems spent around Rs 35 crore on inorganic acquisitions during FY26, primarily to strengthen its IoT business.

The company ended FY26 with an open order book of around Rs 1,700 crore, providing visibility for future execution. Management remains optimistic about long-term growth, supported by increasing adoption of AI-powered solutions, expansion in IoT applications and continued demand for its mapping and geospatial technologies.

Recent Stock Price Rally

The stock has been rallying for a month, gaining over 34% during the period. In the past week, the stock rose over 10.6%, which includes the recent rally on Monday when the stock gained around 9% in a single session.

Despite the recent rally, the stock has fallen over 31% since the beginning of 2026 when the broader market index Nifty 500 declined 2.8%.

The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 45.7 times, while the market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,467.3 crore at the end of Wednesday.

Also Read | CE Info Systems Rallies 9% As TCS Results, AI Optimism, Upcoming IT Results Lifts The Sector

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.