Buy, Sell Or Hold: Voltas, HUL, BHEL, Varun Beverages, Dabur And CDSL — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Voltas Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Dabur Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Hindustan Unilever Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Ltd.?

Ruchit Jain, head of technical research at Motilal Financial Services Ltd., and Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at AvinashMentor Research, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Voltas (CMP: Rs 1,268.1)

Jain: Hold

Completely rangebound stock that we have been witnessing.

Stock has not seen a trending phase.

More of a timewise correction.

Till it is about Rs 1,200, continue to hold.

Keep stoploss below Rs 1,200.

CDSL (CMP: Rs 1,204.1)

Gorakshakar: Sell For Short Term

If you have a short-term view, you can exit.

Long term, it has got a much more competitive edge.

One of the two players in the depositiory business.

Last two quarters have seen underperformance.

Dabur (CMP: Rs 451.05)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Medium-term prospects appear to be quite good.

Should have a good monsoon.

Hopefully, the rural market picks up, drives a strong volume growth for the company.

Not a multi-bagger stock, at best can expect 15-16% upside.

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Hindustan Unilever (CMP: Rs 2,203.60)

Gorakshakar: Partly Sell And Partly Hold.

In these kind of companies, it's very prudent that you book out some part of your gains.

Can only expect compounding returns.

Performance has not been anything great to talk about.

Can expect a 15-16% upside.

Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 539.45)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Continue to hold.

Should expect decent performance in the coming financial year.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (CMP: Rs 408.55)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Should hold.

Book some profits, hold the rest for the next fifteen months.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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