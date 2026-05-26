Buy, Sell Or Hold: Suzlon Energy, Power Grid, Samvardhana Motherson, Coforge, And NBCC — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Coforge Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd., and Nirav Asher, head - equity research analyst, Latin Manharlal Sec Pvt. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Hitachi Energy India (CMP: Rs 35,635)

Asher: Hold

All the three players in the power T&D space are screaming hold.

Continue to hold this stock.

NBCC (India) (CMP: Rs 96.79)

Asher: Buy

Would go with this stock; it has better quality prospects in terms of real estate.

A better bet with possibility of better margins.

Coforge (CMP: Rs 1,398)

Upadhyay: Buy On Rise

Currently trading below 200-day exponential moving average.

Not positive on the stock, as long as prices are trading below Rs 1,480 levels.

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Samvardhana Motherson International (CMP: Rs 135.91)

Upadhyay: Hold

Definitely hold the position.

Power Grid Corporation Of India (CMP: Rs 295.35)

Asher: Hold

Can continue to hold.

But there are better alternatives.

Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 53.99)

Upadhyay: Hold

Maintain stoploss below Rs 50.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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