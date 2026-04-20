Bank Q4 Results: IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank And Other Companies To Announce Results This Week

Some of India's biggest names in banking are set to announce the results for the fourth quarter of FY26 next week. The list includes Bank of Maharashtra, IDFC First Bank, and Axis Bank. Market participants will be closely examining these updates for indications of how companies fared in the fourth quarter.

Bank of Maharashtra Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Maharashtra is scheduled for April 20 to consider & approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026.

At the meeting, the Board of Directors will also consider the proposal for the recommendation of a final dividend on the equity shares of the bank for FY 2025-26.

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 8% To Rs 13,702 Crore, Provisions Decline Sharply

IDFC First Bank Q4 Results: Date

In an exchange filing dated March 27, IDFC First Bank said a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 25 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Axis Bank Q4 Results: Date And Dividend News

Axis Bank will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on April 25 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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DCB Bank Q4 Results: Date And Dividend News

DCB Bank has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on April 24 to consider and approve the audited financial results of the bank for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors will also consider the proposal for the recommendation of a dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: Date And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated April 8, IndusInd Bank said a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 24 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors will also consider the recommendation of a dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 9.1% To Rs 19,221 Crore, NII Up 3.2% YoY

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