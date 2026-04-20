IT Q4 Results: Infosys, HCLTech, LTM, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems To Announce Earnings This Week

Some of India's top IT firms will announce their fourth-quarter earnings this week. Investors will anticipate the result of key players, including Infosys, Tech Mahindra and LTM. Analysts are set to analyse the updates for understanding the companies' fourth-quarter performance.

TCS and Wipro were the other major IT firms which announced their Q4 results last week. Tata Consultancy Services notably reporting a sharp sequential rebound in profit and a healthy growth in revenue, even though final dividend payout for the full year was slightly lower than expected. Whereas, Wipro Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 went up over 12% sequentially, as per an exchange filing on Thursday.

Tech Mahindra Q4 Results: Date

Tech Mahindra is set to hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on April 21-22 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results and statements of the company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The audited financial results and statements will be considered and declared on April 22.

Infosys Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

Infosys has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on April 22 and 23 to approve and take on record the audited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

The financial results will be presented to the Board of Directors on April 23, 2026, for their approval.

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HCLTech Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated March 24, HCL Technologies said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 20 and 21 to consider audited financial results of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also consider the payment of an interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27.

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LTM Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

LTM (formerly LTIMindtree) will host a meeting of its Board of Directors on April 23 to consider, approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also consider the proposal to recommend a final dividend on the equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, if any.

Persistent Systems Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated March 31, Persistent Systems said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for April 20-21 to consider the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also consider the recommendation of the final dividend, if any, for FY26.

Zensar Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

Zensar will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on April 24 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. It will also recommend a dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if any.

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