Punjab Shocker: Man Stabs Woman To Death Inside Office, Attempts Suicide

In a horrific incident in Punjab, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death inside her office by a former partner in an apparent murder-suicide attempt. Following the attack, the accused later attempted suicide in the office with the same weapon, reported The Times of India.

According to law enforcement officials, the suspect, also working as her colleague in a packers and movers company, was Harvinder Mann, also known as Harry.

The victim, identified as Dimple, a native of Patiala, had been employed at the firm in Mohali for nearly three years.

The incident occurred late Thursday evening while Dimple was working past normal business hours. Witnesses stated that Harvinder approached her desk, and a heated argument erupted between the two. The confrontation quickly escalated when Harvinder allegedly pulled out a knife and repeatedly attacked Dimple, inflicting fatal injuries. The sudden, violent assault triggered widespread panic among the office staff present at the scene, as per TOI.

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Immediately after the attack, Harvinder turned the weapon on himself, inflicting multiple self-inflicted stab wounds in an attempt to end his life.

Both individuals were immediately transported to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared Dimple dead on arrival. Harvinder survived the self-inflicted trauma and remains hospitalised in critical condition.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that personal grievances drove the attack. Officials revealed that Dimple and Harvinder had previously been in a relationship but broke up approximately six months ago. While Dimple had actively distanced herself following the separation, Harvinder reportedly remained obsessed, persistently attempting to reconnect with her despite her rejection, as per the reports.

Forensic teams have secured the crime scene, and a formal murder case has been registered. Investigators note that a sequence of events will be established once the suspect is medically fit to be interrogated.

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