Asian Paints Q4 Results: Profit Surges 69% To Rs 1,172 Crore, Topline Rises 10%; Dividend Declared

Asian Paints Q4 Results: Asian Paints announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26) on Friday, May 29, 2026 reporting a surge of 69.4% in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,172 crore, compared to Rs 692 crore in the corresponding period last year. The topline (revenue from operations) of India's largest paintmaker by market share rose 10.6% to Rs 9,247 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 8.359 crore in the year-ago period.

The Mumbai-headquartered company beat D-Street estimates in terms of key financial metrics during the March quarter. As per Bloomberg estimates, analysts expected net profit at Rs 1,055 crore and revenue to come in at Rs 8,781 crore. Asian Paints also declared a final dividend of Rs 23 per equity share for FY26 for shareholders. The dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders. The board has fixed June 23, 2026 as the record date for the payment of the final dividend payout.

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Asian Paints Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 69.4% at Rs 1,172 crore versus Rs 692 crore

Revenue up 10.6% at Rs 9,247 crore versus Rs 8,359 crore

EBITDA up 24.4% at Rs 1,787 crore versus Rs 1,436 crore

EBITDA Margin at 19.3% versus 17.2%

Other Income at Rs 171 crore versus Rs 100 crore



Asian Paints Q4FY26 (Against Estimates)

Net profit at Rs 1,172 crore versus estimate of Rs 1,055 crore

Revenue at Rs 9,247 crore versus estimate of Rs 8,781 crore

EBITDA at Rs 1,787 crore versus estimate of Rs 1,575 crore

EBITDA Margin at 19.3% versus estimate of 17.9%

The higher income and domestic growth supported the surge in profit during the quarter-under-review. Commenting on Q4 scorecard, Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints Ltd, ''The external environment remains fluid, with the West Asia conflict contributing to near-term uncertainty in demand. However, supported by strong fundamentals and execution discipline, we remain resilient to navigate this volatility and sustain our performance.''

Asian Paints Share Price

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The company's domestic decorative business grew 12.4% in volume and 10.2% in values. The strong growth in Industrial Coatings aided the overall coatings performance, driving the volume and value growth to 12.7% and 11.0% respectively. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) in Q4 rose 24% to Rs 1,787 crore compared to Rs 1,436.2 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin is up by 200 basis points to 19.3% from 17.2%. Shares of Asian Paints last traded 0.78% higher at Rs 2,692.80 apiece on the NSE. The stock has risen nearly 10% in one month.

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