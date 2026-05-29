RBI To Review AI Framework For Banks, NBFCs: Risk Detection, Cyber-Mapping On Top Agenda In FY27

The Reserve Bank of India will make a massive push into the artificial intelligence and cyber security framework for banks and financial institutions in the current fiscal 2026-27 (FY27), while keeping a close eye on global economic risks. In a bid to safely foster technological advancements, the RBI plans to develop an AI innovation sandbox for financial companies alongside establishing clear regulatory norms for AI utilization across the financial sector, the central bank said in its Annual Report on Friday.

On the macroeconomic front, the central bank warned that bond yields could rise if the global easing cycle stalls, identifying potential spikes in global fuel prices as a primary risk to inflation. To keep its economic forecasting sharp, the RBI will review its Quarterly Projection Model and estimate the country's potential GDP, growth rate, and natural real rate of interest in FY27.

Furthermore, the regulator aims to streamline financial operations by merging government securities (gilts) secondary market transactions' norms into a single Master Circular. Cyber resilience is also taking center stage with the upcoming launch of a micro-data analytics project for cyber risks and new guidelines on digital forensic readiness. Finally, on a broader economic note, the report highlighted that upcoming trade pacts are expected to significantly boost trade and investment opportunities.

The central bank has outlined a proactive financial stability agenda heavily focused on early risk detection due to AI in banking systems, customer protection, and credit strengthening for FY27. In its report, the RBI highlighted that while the existing capital buffers remain sufficient to withstand adverse shocks, external pressures like geopolitical tensions pose key risks to corporate earnings, just as global economic stress threatens corporate loan portfolios.

To mitigate these evolving threats, the RBI is shifting its FY27 agenda toward the early detection of systemic risks, specifically targeting the technological landscape by assessing cyber risks emerging from AI tools and systems. For non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), RBI plans to conduct a comprehensive cyber mapping exercise and review existing risk stress-testing norms to ensure institutional resilience. Additionally, the RBI's forward-looking agenda will be anchored around strengthening the Know Your Customer (KYC) framework, robust credit monitoring, and bolstering overall customer protection across the financial ecosystem.

Indian bond yields may face upward

pressure if global easing cycle stalls, reverses

Continued fiscal consolidation, liquidity injection

could contain upward pressure on yields

Indian banking system is expected to

remain resilient

Supply chain disruptions may pose near-term

risks to corporate earnings

Banks' loan portfolios may be hit on supply chain risks

RBI focus would be on customer protection, strengthening credit ecosystem

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