Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai vs Bandar Box Office Collection: Varun's Starrer Outpaces Bobby Deol's Thriller

The two Hindi releases of June 5 had very different starts at the box office. While Varun Dhawan's romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai managed a decent opening, Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller Bandar struggled to attract audiences on its first day.

Day 1 Collections - Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai vs Bandar

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected Rs 7.50 crore net in India on its opening day. The film was screened across 9,081 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 17%. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 9 crore. The film also earned Rs 2 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 11 crore.

On the other hand, Bandar opened with Rs 0.50 crore net in India from 1,365 shows. The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 0.60 crore, with overall occupancy at 10%.

Occupancy Comparison

For Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, occupancy increased steadily through the day. The film started with 9% occupancy in morning shows, which rose to 19.23% in the afternoon, 21.92% in the evening and reached 30.46% during night shows. The overall occupancy for the Hindi version was 20.15%.

Bandar followed a similar pattern, although with lower numbers. Occupancy was 3.38% in the morning, 6.31% in the afternoon, 11.92% in the evening and 18.08% at night. The film's Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 12.58%.

Region-wise Comparison

For Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 40.3%, with night shows touching 70%. Hyderabad followed with 28.8%, while Jaipur registered 25.3%. Mumbai and Bengaluru both recorded 23% occupancy, and Lucknow stood at 21%.

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Surat was the weakest market with just 9.5% occupancy. Chandigarh recorded 12.3%, while Bhopal managed 13.5%. NCR had the highest number of shows at 1,054 but occupancy remained at 15%.

For Bandar, Chennai once again emerged as the strongest centre with 59.5% occupancy, although the film had only three shows there. Mumbai registered 15.8%, Hyderabad 15.3% and Bengaluru 11%.

The weakest response came from Surat with 3.7% occupancy. Bhopal recorded 4.8%, Kolkata 5.5% and Ahmedabad 6%. NCR, which had the highest show count of 253, reported 9% occupancy.

Box Office Comparison

Based on Day 1 numbers, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai comfortably outperformed Bandar in collections, occupancy and show count. The Varun Dhawan starrer attracted better footfalls across most major cities, while Bandar will be hoping for stronger audience support over the weekend to improve its box office performance.

About The Films

Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde and Mouni Roy. Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, features Bobby Deol, Jitendra Joshi, Raj B. Shetty and Sapna Pabbi in key roles.

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