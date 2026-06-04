Sambhavna Seth, Avinash Dwivedi Become Parents To Twins

Actor and content creator Sambhavna Seth has entered a new phase of life as she and her husband, actor-writer Avinash Dwivedi, have become parents to twins.

The couple announced the arrival of a baby boy and a baby girl on June 4, sharing the joyful news with fans through social media. Sharing a series of heartwarming photographs, the couple described the birth of their children as a blessing that arrived ahead of the festive season.

The emotional message reflected the happiness and relief the couple felt after years of waiting to start a family.

A Long And Emotional Journey

Earlier, the couple had revealed that they were expecting their first child through surrogacy. Announcing the news at the time, Sambhavna had written, "We Are PREGNANT. Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins."

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Their path to parenthood, however, was not easy. In 2024, the couple shared details of a miscarriage during the first trimester. Speaking about the difficult period on their YouTube channel, Avinash recalled, "Everything seemed fine, and we were hopeful that this journey would be successful. The baby's heartbeat was there, but in the latest scan, the doctors couldn't find it."

Sambhavna also revealed the physical and emotional challenges she faced, including undergoing 65 injections over three months as part of the process.

Celebrities Join The Celebration

The announcement quickly became a talking point online, with well-wishers, industry colleagues and followers flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan commented, "Such great news!! Know how much you wanted this.. bless & bless." Social media personality Uorfi Javed, actress-comedian Jamie Lever and several others also congratulated the couple.

Sambhavna and Avinash, who tied the knot in July 2016, are now celebrating the arrival of the newest members of their family, a moment they have waited years to experience.

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