Anil Kapoor's 24' OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch, Cast And Other Details

Anil Kapoor's popular spy thriller 24 is making a comeback, bringing back one of India's most iconic action shows for audiences once again. Known for its fast-paced storytelling and high-stakes drama, the series is set to reach viewers in a new format.

When And Where To Watch

24 will start streaming on JioHotstar from April 24, 2026. Both seasons will be available, with episodes releasing in batches. Viewers can expect eight episodes to drop every Friday, making it a weekly watch rather than a one-time binge.

Anil Kapoor's Teaser Builds Buzz

Before confirming the release, Anil Kapoor created excitement on social media with a series of intriguing posts. He first wrote, “You have 24 hours. Or else I'll take matters into my own hands.” Soon after, he followed it up with, “Against the clock, against all odds! Let's do this! #24onJioHotstar.”

Cast And Crew

Besides Anil Kapoor in the lead role, the show features a strong ensemble including Tisca Chopra, Neil Bhoopalam, Mandira Bedi, Suchitra Pillai, Anita Raj, Sapna Pabbi, Angad Bedi, Sudhanshu Pandey and Ashish Vidyarthi. It also features appearances by Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi and Ronit Roy.

The show was written by Rensil D'Silva and Bhavani Iyer, and directed by Abhinay Deo and Nitya Mehra. It was produced by Ramesh Deo Productions.

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What Is ‘24' Plot

The series follows Jai Singh Rathod, an Anti-Terrorist Unit agent who has just 24 hours to stop a major terrorist attack and save the country. Each episode shows one hour of a single day, making the story feel intense and real-time.

The first season of 24 was originally aired on Colours TV in 2013, followed by a second season in 2016.

Adaptation Of A Global Hit

24 is the Hindi adaptation of the American series 24. The rights were acquired from Fox and producer Howard Gordon by Anil Kapoor's production house. In November 2011, Kapoor signed a massive Rs 100 crore deal to bring the show to Indian audiences, making it one of the biggest television projects at the time.

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With its gripping story, unique format and strong performances, 24 is ready to reach a new generation of viewers while bringing back nostalgia for longtime fans.

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