'You Can Run But Can't Hide': Lashkar Terrorist Neutralised in Joint Operation In J&K's Shopian

Security forces on Wednesday neutralised a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist during a joint anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The operation was carried out by a coordinated team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced the development on social media platform X.

“You Can Run But You Can't Hide! One Lashkar terrorist neutralised by SOG Shopian, in a joint operation, along with RR and CRPF.”

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The operation began on 3 July in the Meemandar area of Shopian after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of militants in a dense orchard spread across several villages. Security forces launched a search and cordon operation after surveillance inputs reportedly identified two local LeT operatives hiding in the area.

The forces maintained a tight perimeter around the suspected location for several days, with additional personnel deployed to block possible escape routes. The two terrorists were initially detected by a surveillance camera.

The suspected terrorists were identified as Latif and Zakir, residents of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. Security officials said that as forces moved closer to their position, the trapped militants opened fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire. After intermittent firing during the encounter, one LeT terrorist was neutralised, reported The Times of India.

Officials said the operation was part of continued counter-terror efforts in south Kashmir aimed at dismantling militant networks, disrupting recruitment channels, and targeting local operatives involved in facilitating terrorist activities.

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