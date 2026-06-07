World Poha Day: Chef Vishnu Manohar Prepares 3,000 Kg Tarri Poha In Bid For World Record | Watch Video

Chef Vishnu Manohar attempted a unique world record on World Poha Day by preparing a massive 3,000 kilograms of Tarri Poha in Nagpur, in a bid to showcase the city's rich culinary heritage on the global stage.

Hosted at Vishnuji Ki Rasoi on Central Bazar Road in Bajaj Nagar, Nagpur, the event celebrated one of central India's most beloved traditional dishes.

Preparations kicked off in the early morning hours, requiring giant custom utensils, massive quantities of ingredients, and a large support team to pull off the ambitious feat. The spectacle drew a large crowd of residents, food enthusiasts, and visitors, all eager to witness history in the making and grab a bite of the record-breaking dish, according to The Times of India.

Manohar told ANI the initiative was intended to highlight the cultural significance of Tarri Poha and establish it as a culinary identity of Nagpur.

"The purpose is to show the world that Nagpur's poha is our pride — the staple food of central India. Anyone visiting Nagpur must try Tarri Poha, a speciality many don't know about. The tarri, made with desi chickpeas rich in protein, makes it unique," he said.

Tarri Poha is a signature Nagpur delicacy consisting of flattened rice served with a spicy chickpea-based gravy known as tarri.

Following the completion of the record attempt, the freshly prepared Tarri Poha was distributed free of cost to the public between 6.30 am and 9.30 am. Visitors were also offered complimentary hot tea as part of the celebrations.

What is Poha?

A beloved staple in many South and Southeast Asian cultures, flattened rice is made by pounding parboiled or toasted rice grains into thin, versatile flakes. Depending on where you are in the world, you might know this traditional ingredient as beaten rice, rice flakes, pressed rice, or chipped rice.

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