Wayanad Landslide: Two Killed, Five Injured Amid Heavy Rains; CM VD Satheeshan Holds Emergency Meet

At least two people were killed and several others injured after a landslide struck near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi in Wayanad district on Tuesday, close to the site of the ongoing Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad.

Construction workers were present at the site when the debris came crashing down amid continuous heavy rainfall, officials said. The area, close to Chooralmala and Mundakkai, sits near the stretch devastated by Kerala's catastrophic 2024 landslide.

Five Injured, Rescue Efforts Underway

Five people injured in the incident were rushed to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). Rescue operations were launched immediately, with local residents joining fire and rescue personnel to pull people to safety.

Officials said around 10 people may still be trapped under the debris, and work at the site had reportedly already been halted in view of the heavy rain before the slide occurred. The area is understood to have recorded over 265 mm of rainfall in the preceding 24 hours.

NDRF Teams Deployed

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to the site, with officials indicating that two teams comprising roughly 60 personnel from Wayanad and Kozhikode were directed to the location to assist with the search and rescue operation.

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CM Chairs Emergency Meeting

Chief Minister VD Satheeshan convened an emergency meeting with Agriculture Minister T Siddique, who represents the district, to review the situation.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to carry out rescue and relief operations on a war footing and instructed ministers to travel to the district to personally oversee the efforts.

Minister Calls It A 'Man-Made' Disaster

Minister T Siddique alleged that the landslide was not a natural occurrence but the result of negligence, claiming that the district administration had previously flagged the landslide risk at the site in writing to Konkan Railways, which he said had failed to act.

He drew a comparison with the 2024 Mundakkai landslide that killed 298 people, calling the latest incident "a clear case of lapse."

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A Region With A History Of Landslides

Wayanad, part of the Western Ghats, has repeatedly been identified as one of Kerala's most landslide-prone districts, having witnessed several deadly slope failures over the decades, including the 2024 Mundakkai tragedy and earlier incidents dating back to 1984.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable pockets to remain alert as the India Meteorological Department forecasts continued heavy rainfall over the region.

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