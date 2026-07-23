Sonam Wangchuk To End Fast? Activist Makes Two Key Demands Amid CJP's Protest

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk indicated he may break his 25-day hunger strike, provided the government meets two demands over the treatment of protesting students, in a video message shared on Wednesday from a private hospital in Gurugram.

Wangchuk said he had lost around 11 kilograms and suffered significant muscle loss since beginning his fast, though he described himself as otherwise stable. He said he had been shifted overnight from Safdarjung Hospital to a private facility in Gurugram.

In his message, Wangchuk praised student protesters for their restraint, saying, "I want to salute all those students who, in such a peaceful manner, endured baton charges without retaliating, even under heavy provocation and despite some elements being brought in to throw stones. My heart was moved by this, and it is because such brutal attacks were being carried out on them that I decided to continue my fast."

He said several leaders, including ministers from the ruling party and around 65 members of Parliament, had appealed to him to end the strike and resume his work.

"I too want to do the same. My work is very important to me," he said, but added that he was seeking specific assurances from the government first.

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His two demands, he said, were that the government stop using force against children, and that it guarantee no false charges or FIRs would be filed against them to harass them through jail or police action.

"If that assurance comes soon, then respecting all of you and the leaders who came here, I will break my fast today itself," Wangchuk said. "But if no such assurance comes, then unfortunately I will have to continue this fast."

Wangchuk, known for his climate advocacy and education work in Ladakh, has been at the centre of sustained protests demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET UG paper leak, with recent weeks marked by clashes between police and student demonstrators.

His remarks come as pressure mounts from political leaders across parties for a resolution to the standoff.

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