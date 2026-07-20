Rs 5 Lakh Govt Support For 528 Sq Ft Property: New Telangana Scheme Subsidises House Purchase

To construct one lakh cheap dwellings in stages within the GHMC, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation borders, the Telangana government has initiated the Indiramma Indlu affordable housing program for Hyderabad's Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area.

Along with ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, and Mohammed Azharuddin, Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy launched the program at the State Secretariat, according to reports.

The Telangana Housing Board (TGHB) would build 7,680 Low Income Group (LIG) apartments in 16 Assembly constituencies during the first phase. Each apartment will feature 528 square feet of built-up space (400 square feet of carpet). Later on, 26 Assembly constituencies will be included in the initiative.

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A government subsidy of Rs 5 lakh will be given to eligible recipients under the plan, and their contribution is set at Rs 6 lakh. In order to lower the total cost of housing, the government would also donate land at no cost, according to News 18.

To be eligible, candidates must have a household income of up to Rs 6 lakh per year, have resided in the CURE area for at least ten years, and not possess a home, apartment, or plot inside the boundaries of the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

According to the Housing Board, if there are more applications than there are available apartments, they will be distributed using an open lottery method. While mortgages for housing loans would be permitted, beneficiaries will not be able to sell or rent out the apartments for ten years.

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According to reports, the government has also announced reservations for SCs, STs, BCs, people with disabilities, outsourcing/Class-IV employees, and sanitation workers. Additionally, 30% of apartments in each category would be set aside for women.

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