Bengaluru Metro Hikes Penalties Up To Rs 20,000 For Nuisance, Loud Music, Trespassing

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has raised fines for a variety of metro regulation violations by more than 400%. The new penalties will come into effect from Sunday, according to reports.

In an effort to discourage one of the most deadly offences on the metro network, track trespassing will be subject to the worst penalty under the new regulations, with a fine that has been quadrupled to Rs 20,000.

Unauthorised entry into restricted areas can now result in fines of up to Rs 5,000, while protests, rallies, and the display of unapproved posters or writings that interfere with metro operations can result in fines of up to Rs 10,000.

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The previous maximum fine of Rs 500 has been raised to Rs 2,500 for common infractions, including bringing illegal or unpleasant literature, playing loud music without headphones, public intoxication, indecent behaviour, and abusive conduct.

Stricter penalties have also been applied to ticket-related fraud. Metro tickets and passes that are altered or counterfeited, as well as those that are sold or transferred unlawfully, are now subject to fines of up to Rs 20,000. According to reports, using fake or changed tickets carries a charge of Rs 5,000, while other fraudulent ticket-related offences carry fines of up to Rs 25,000.

BMRCL will no longer bring legal action for such violations, which is a significant procedural change. Rather, specific station management employees will serve as adjudicating officials with the authority to look into offences and administer punishments.

Passengers have 30 days to file an appeal with a senior officer if they want to contest a penalty. It is anticipated that the appeal will be resolved within sixty days.

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