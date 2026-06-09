RRB NTPC UG 2026 Admit Card To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2026 for Phase 2 exams on June 9, 2026. Candidates set to appear in the second stage of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be able to download their admit cards from the corresponding RRB regional portals by entering their registration number and date of birth.

The RRB NTPC UG Phase 2 examination is planned to be held from June 13 to June 20, 2026, at selected examination centres throughout India. The Railway NTPC UG 2026 exam for CEN No. 07/2025 will be held in three shifts on each day.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has already announced the city intimation slip for candidates set to participate in the Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) undergraduate exam.

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RRB NTPC 2026 UG CBT 1 Admit Card: Direct Link

The direct link to download your RRB NTPC 2026 UG CBT 1 Admit Card will be made available here once it is out on the official portal -> Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC 2026 UG CBT 1 Admit Card: How To Download Hall Ticket

Step 1: Navigate to the official RRB regional portal.

Step 2: Find the recruitment announcement.

Step 3: Click on the link for NTPC Undergraduate CBT 1 e-Admission Ticket or NTPC Undergraduate: CBT-1 CEN No. 07/2025 admit card/hall ticket.

Step 4: Input the registration ID and password.

Step 5: Finish the captcha verification and submit the information.

Step 6: The RRB NTPC 2026 UG CBT 1 admission ticket will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Download and print the admission ticket for future use.

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RRB NTPC UG 2026: Exam Day Instructions

Candidates are required to present a printed version of their admit card along with original photo identification proof such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driver's Licence. A recent passport-sized photo might also be necessary.

Candidates should arrive at the examination venue 60 to 90 minutes prior to the scheduled reporting time. Electronic gadgets, calculators, smartwatches, study aids, and other disallowed items will not be permitted inside the exam hall. Additionally, candidates must undergo Aadhaar-based biometric verification at the venue and adhere to all instructions provided by the Railway Recruitment Board.

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