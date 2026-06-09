MHT CET Result 2026 OUT: PCB Scorecard Released By State CET Cell, Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared the MHT CET 2026 result for the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) streams first attempt on June 9.

After the announcement, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official portals, cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.org.

MHT CET Result 2026: Direct Link To Access PCB First Attempt Scorecard

Candidates of the PCB group can access their scorecards through the candidate login portal here -> Direct Link

MHT CET Result 2026: How To Download PCB Scorecard

Step 1: Navigate to the official site at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the download link next to 'Result declared for MHT- CET 2026- PCB Group ( First Attempt) . Score card available in candidate's login' displayed on home page

Step 3: Input your roll number and password.

Step 4: Enter registered Email ID and Password.

Step 5: The Maharashtra CET result PCB scorecard will display on your screen.

Step 6: Download and preserve it for future reference.

Step 7: Print a copy for your admission and counselling requirements.

The CET Cell has already released the final answer key on May 30 after reviewing objections raised by candidates. As per the exam schedule, the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) first attempt was conducted from April 11 to 20, 2026, followed by the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) first attempt from April 21 to 26, 2026.

The PCB second attempt was held on May 10 and 11, while the PCM second attempt took place from May 12 to 21, 2026. With the answer key now finalised, candidates are eagerly awaiting the official result declaration.

MHT CET Result 2026: What Next?

Once the results are announced, candidates who qualify must engage in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) to secure a place in engineering, pharmacy, and other professional courses provided by affiliated institutions. The admission procedure typically encompasses registration, preparation of a merit list, preference submission, allocation of seats, and verification of documents.

Through MHT CET, aspirants can gain entry to several prestigious institutions in Maharashtra, such as COEP Technological University, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Mumbai, and the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai.

Applicants are encouraged to have all required documents prepared and to remain informed about the counselling schedule and CAP-related updates on the official website.

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