Mumbai Weather Alert: Will It Rain Today? Showers Bring Respite In Pune, Lonavala; Check IMD's Forecast

Mumbai is likely to witness light rainfall on Monday as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies and showers across parts of Maharashtra. the weather department has also predicted rainfall in Pune and the adjoining ghat regions, while showers have brought relief to parts of Pune and Lonavala.

The IMD's local forecast for Mumbai-Colaba, dated Monday, also predicts generally cloudy skies and light rain for Tuesday. The same forecast indicates that temperatures could reach 33 degree celsius during the day, with the minimum settling around 24 degree celsius.

According to IMD's Mumbai district forecast issued on Sunday, light rain is likely in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Monday. The forecast indicates that rainfall activity in Mumbai is expected to ease by November 4.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: Smog Hangs Over City's Skyline, AQI Still 'Poor'; Check IMD's Forecast

Pune received light and scattered showers in the early hours of Sunday, November 1, with rainfall recorded at several IMD observatories across the district. According to IMD data, cited by the Times of India, the National Defence Academy (NDA) observatory recorded 3 mm of rainfall during the 24 hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, followed by Shirur at 2 mm and Ambegaon at 1.5 mm.Bhor and Malin recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall each, while Pashan received 0.4 mm.

The IMD's district forecast predicts light rain or thundershowers in Pune on November 2, while the Pune Ghats are likely to receive light to moderate rain or thunderstorms. The forecast also warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Pune.

Lonavala is located in the Pune district's ghat region, where the IMD expects rainfall activity to continue. The IMD forecast for the Pune ghats includes light to moderate rain or thundershowers on November 2, light to moderate rain or thundershowers on November 3, and light rain or thundershowers on November 4 and 5.

The changing weather conditions are linked to the atmospheric systems over the region. According to the Times of India, a well-marked low-pressure area persists over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

A senior IMD official told the newspaper that the system is drawing moisture towards parts of southern and western peninsular India. The official stated that overlapping meteorological conditions are contributing to localised cloud formation and intermittent rainfall across Maharashtra.

Separately, the IMD has been monitoring Cyclonic Storm Murasu over the Bay of Bengal. The storm is expected to affect parts of eastern and southern India, although the Mumbai district forecast specifically predicts light rainfall for the city.

The IMD's district forecast indicates that rainfall activity in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar is likely to ease by November 4, while parts of Pune and the Western Ghats may continue to receive showers.

Residents in areas forecast to experience thunderstorms are advised to follow the IMD's latest advisories, particularly regarding lightning and gusty winds.

ALSO READ: Delhi AQI Close To 200 As Mumbai, Hyderabad Slip Into 'Unhealthy' Zone; Kolkata's Air Worsens

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.