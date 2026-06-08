Mumbai: Water Supply Restored In Kurla, Nearby Areas As BMC Repairs 1200 MM Pipeline

Water supply in Kurla and adjoining areas was restored after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) completed repair work on a 1200 mm diameter water pipeline at Tilak Nagar Nala on the 90-foot road in Kurla South on Monday morning.

According to the BMC, the damaged section of the pipeline, located nearly five metres below the road surface, was fully exposed before repair work was carried out. A damaged stretch of around 1.5 metres was replaced, restoring the pipeline's efficiency to its original level.

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the civic body said the repair operation involved technical challenges due to the presence of a 300 mm diameter Mahanagar Gas Limited pipeline on one side and the bridge's pile foundation on the other. Despite these constraints, BMC engineers and staff completed the work carefully and in a planned manner.

Water supply to affected areas under divisions 156, 158, 161, 162, 163, 164, 165, 166, 167, 168 and 171 is now being restored smoothly, the BMC said.

The areas are Home Guard Training Centre, Milind Nagar, Bhim Nagar, and Narayan Nagar areas, Kurla Village, Dayanand Vidyalay, Mahul Jetty Road areas, Shikshak Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Indira Nagar, Bhabha Hospital, Takiya areas, Kasai Wada and Everard Nagar areas. The divisions also include Swadeshi Mill and Eye Hospital area.

In the Chembur and Chunabhatti, the areas under division are Chembur Colony, Subhash Nagar, Shell Colony, Kismat Nagar, parts of Chembur, and Sindhi Society. Other areas include Vashi Naka, Mysore Colony, Mahul Road,Tata Colony, VN Purav Marg, Chembur Naka, MHADA Colony, Prem Nagar, Samarth Nagar, and Tadwadi.

However, residents in these areas may continue to face delayed water supply and low pressure through the day as the system stabilises after the repair work.

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