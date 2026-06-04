Mumbai University Third Merit List To Be OUT Today; Follow these Steps To Check & Download

Mumbai University is set to declare the third merit list for undergraduate admissions today at 7:00 PM. Aspiring students seeking places in programmes like BA, BCom, BSc, BMS, BAF, BBI, and various other undergraduate courses offered by affiliated institutions.

Colleges will announce course-specific cut-offs and the names of selected candidates depending on the available vacancies after prior admission phases. This list will assist students in determining if they have secured a spot in their chosen course and college.

MU UG admissions 2026: Follow these steps to check the merit list

Step 1: Navigate to the official Mumbai University admissions website.

Step 2: Click on the UG Admission 2026 link.

Step 3: Access the "Third Merit List 2026" section.

Step 4: Choose your college and the course you applied for.

Step 5: Verify your name and admission status in the PDF merit list.

Step 6: Download and save the merit list for future reference.

As per the admission timetable, document verification and fee settlement will be conducted from June 5 to June 9, 2026. Admission will only be confirmed following the successful verification of documents and payment of the requisite fees.

READ ALSO: SSC GD 2026 Answer Key To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download

When do the classes begin for the academic year 2026-27?

Based on the present timetable, classes are set to begin on June 13, 2026. The university previously pushed back the deadline for undergraduate admission registrations to May 23 after adjusting its admission schedule.

READ ALSO: AP EAMCET 2026 Results Delayed: APSCHE To Announce New Date Soon

Mumbai University currently receiving applications for postgraduate programs

In addition to undergraduate admissions, Mumbai University is also considering applications for various postgraduate courses.

These include:

One-year postgraduate diploma programs

Two-year master's courses

Fourth Year Honours programs

Fourth Year Honours with Research tracks

The postgraduate registration process started on May 9 and will proceed until May 30, 2026, at 11:59 pm. Students may submit their applications through the admission portal at muadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.