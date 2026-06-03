SSC GD 2026 Answer Key To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is anticipated to declare the provisional answer key for the SSC GD Constable 2026 examination in the first week of June 2026. Candidates who participated in the nationwide recruitment examination will be able to verify their answers online. The commission will release individual response sheets along with the official answer keys.

The computer-Based Examination (CBE) was conducted throughout the country in four distinct phases from April 27 to May 30, 2026. Participants will have the chance to compute their estimated scores and submit formal disputes regarding any inconsistencies for a limited duration once the download portal is activated.

SSC GD Answer Key 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to download the SSC GD Answer Key 2026 will be updated here -> Direct Link

SSC GD Answer Key 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Answer Key tab found in the upper navigation menu.

Step 3: Choose the active link labelled "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) of Constable (GD) Exam 2026".

Step 4: Provide your login details, including your registration number/username and password.

Step 5: Click submit to view and cross-reference.

Step 6: Save your provisional answer key for future reference.

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SSC GD Answer Key 2026: How To Challenge Answer Key?

Visit the official website of SSC.

Click on the answer key notification link given on the Home page.

Enter user ID and password.

Click on Login.

Go to the tab for challenging the answer key.

Follow the instructions and challenge the question(s).

Pay Rs 100 per question in online mode.

SSC GD Answer Key 2026: Marking scheme

In computing the score, each accurate response contributes 2 points to the total, whereas a deduction of 0.25 points occurs for each incorrect response.

SSC GD Answer Key 2026: Recruitment Drive details

This hiring initiative seeks to fill a grand total of 25,487 General Duty Constable openings within prestigious security units like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, SSF, and the Assam Rifles. Among these, 23,467 roles are earmarked for male applicants, and 2,020 roles are allocated for female candidates. More than 48.83 lakh hopefuls originally signed up to engage in the comprehensive screening process.

After the initial review of objections, the SSC will release the final answer key alongside the adjusted scores. Successfully qualified candidates will then secure their advancement to the next phases: the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST).

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