SSC CGL 2026 Notification OUT For 12,256 Vacancies: Check Examination Schedule And How To Apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official announcement for the SSC CGL 2026 exam. In conjunction with the announcement, the Commission has initiated the online application procedure for hiring to various Group B and Group C roles in ministries, departments, and government companies.

Aspirants can now submit their applications via the official SSC website starting from May 21, 2026. This recruitment campaign is anticipated to fill approximately 12,256 vacancies.

Download SSC CGL Notification 2026 PDF here.

Dates for submission of online applications 21.05.2026 to 22.06.2026 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 22.06.2026 (23:00 hours) Last date and time for making online fee payment 23.06.2026 (23:00 hours) Dates of Window for Application Form Correction including online payment 29.06.2026 to 01.07.2026 (23:00 hours) Tentative Schedule of Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) August-September, 2026 Tentative Schedule of Tier-II (Computer Based Examination) December, 2026 Toll Free Helpline Number 1800 309 3063

SSC CGL 2026 Application & Correction Timeline

According to the timeline published by the commission, the digital application process will stay open until June 22, 2026, until 11 pm. Applicants will also have the option to pay the online application fee until June 23, 2026.

The Commission has additionally announced that candidates will have a chance to amend their submitted applications through a correction period that will be open from June 29 to July 1, 2026.

SSC clarified that the number of vacancies announced currently is provisional. Detailed information regarding vacancies by category and post will be released separately on the official website shortly.

Follow these steps to apply online for SSC CGL examinations

Step 1: Navigate to the official SSC website.

Step 2: Click on the SSC CGL 2026 announcement/application link located on the homepage.

Step 3: Complete the initial registration process if you are not already signed up.

Step 4: Input personal, educational, and contact information in the application form.

Step 5: Upload necessary documents, including a photograph and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online.

Step 7: Finalise the submission of the form and download the confirmation page for your records.

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Tier 1 and tier 2 examination schedule

Each year, the SSC conducts the Combined Graduate Level Examination for filling various roles, including Assistant Section Officer, Inspector, Auditor, Accountant, Junior Statistical Officer, and other central government jobs. Aspiring candidates should thoroughly review the eligibility requirements, age restrictions, and examination structure outlined in the comprehensive notification prior to submitting their applications.

According to the timetable issued by the Commission, the Tier-I computer-based examination is slated for August-September 2026, while the Tier-II exam is provisionally planned for December 2026. The results for each phase are anticipated to be released following the conclusion of each respective examination process.

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