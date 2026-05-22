Meta Layoffs: Man Claims Wife 'Built AI Tool That Later Replaced Her'

As Meta layoffs make headlines, another post has gone viral with a man claiming on X that his wife was laid off by the company, weeks after it made her spend an entire week building an AI tool for internal use.

Julian claimed that Meta halted all regular operations for a week, mandated that every employee learn AI tools, and required each of them to deliver a working internal prototype before the week ended. His wife, he said, complied — and was subsequently laid off.

The post, shared by a user named Julian (@julianblacks_) on Wednesday, read in full:

"My wife just got laid off by Meta. We knew the writing was on the wall. But I want to give a little background. Meta a couple months back had a company-wide AI week. During this week Meta halted all day-to-day work and required all employees to familiarize themselves with AI. At the end of the week, each employee was required to have the early stages of an AI tool to be used internally by Meta."

Julian claimed that Meta halted all regular operations for a week, mandated that every employee learn AI tools.

Photo Credit: NDTV

The post has not been independently verified, and the claims made in it could not be confirmed.

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Meta has not responded to the claims made in the post, and it is not known whether the described AI week was a formal company-wide initiative or whether it was connected in any way to the subsequent layoffs.

What is confirmed is the scale of Meta's current restructuring. The company is executing approximately 8,000 job cuts.

According to an internal memo reported by NDTV, Meta's Head of People stated that the company is pursuing flatter organisational structures and smaller, AI-focused teams, a strategic contraction that eliminates roles deemed surplus to a leaner operating model.

The post's virality reflects a broader anxiety gripping tech workers right now.

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Across Silicon Valley, companies are simultaneously pouring billions into AI infrastructure and reducing the human workforce that infrastructure is designed to replace. ClickUp announced a 22% workforce reduction on Friday, with its CEO explicitly framing the cuts as a restructuring around AI-powered operations.

For workers like Julian's wife, the math is simple and brutal: the skill they were asked to learn is the reason they no longer have a job.

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