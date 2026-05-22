Highway CCTV, Dubai Orders And Rs 40,000 Trail: How Punjab Man Leaked Army Movement To Pakistan Handlers

In a major crackdown, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Pathankot police has busted a suspected cross-border spy espionage network operating in the border district.

Following an intelligence tip-off, law enforcement officials apprehended a local man, identified as Baljit Singh alias Bittu, a resident of Chakk Dhariwal village.

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Pathankot SSP Daljinder Singh Dhillon on Friday said Singh had installed an internet CCTV camera on the Pathankot-Jammu stretch of National Highway 44 to transmit live footage of the Indian Army and paramilitary convoy movements directly to operatives in Pakistan.

The Surveillance Setup

Police have recovered the CCTV setup and a Wi-Fi router from his possession during the investigation.

This highway is an important route used by the Indian Army and paramilitary forces to move toward border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Global Links

Senior police officials said the accused was acting on directions from unidentified handlers, including a person reportedly based in Dubai, as per NDTV.

The accused admitted to receiving an initial electronic payment of Rs 40,000 to set up the live transmission network.

Dhillon added the accused carried out these espionage activities to fund his drug addiction. Law enforcement authorities have formally registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under Sections 61, 111, 113(3), and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as per India Today.

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Authorities said the arrest came after intelligence inputs about suspicious surveillance activity in the border area. Investigation is ongoing, and other suspects in the case are also being questioned. A detailed probe is being carried out to track possible cross-border links and uncover the money trail, reported NDTV.

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