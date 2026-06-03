AP EAMCET 2026 Results Delayed: APSCHE To Announce New Date Soon

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially postponed the outcomes of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/AP EAPCET).

As per the official notice on the APSCHE website, the results for AP EAPCET 2026 will be announced after the declaration of Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examination results. (The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) supplementary exams will conclude on June 5, 2026)

The board also mentioned that the new date for the AP EAPCET 2026 results will be updated soon on the portal here.

The AP EAPCET examination took place from May 12 to May 20. The engineering segment was conducted between May 12 and 15 and again on May 18, while the agriculture and medical segments were administered on May 19 and 20. Shortly after the examination, the provisional answer key was provided on May 25. The objection period remained open until May 27 for candidates wishing to contest the provisional answer key.

Earlier the AP EAMCET result was scheduled to be declared on June 1, 2026 but was delayed due to evaluations of Intermediate Advanced Supplementary and Improvement examinations

Candidates who appeared in the examination will now have to wait longer before the new date is announced.

Students will be able to view their results on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Furthermore, the council will also release the rank card and top-performing candidates across various streams alongside the results.

Students should keep their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth details ready to avoid delays once the result link becomes active.

AP EAMCET 2026 Rank Card: How To Download

Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Head to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET 2026 results link.

Step 3: Input your registration number and EAMCET hall ticket number.

Step 4: Hit the Submit button.

Step 5: Carefully check your result displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and print it for future reference.

AP EAMCET 2026: What Next After Results?

Post-results announcement, the counselling procedure will commence for the students. Initially, candidates are required to download their rank certificate from the APSCHE website. Subsequently, registration will occur, and candidates must remit their counselling fee. Following this, document verification will take place.

Once completed, candidates will choose their colleges within the engineering and pharmacy fields based on their ranks. Subsequently, they will be assigned to a college. If the candidates secure a spot in their desired college, it is recommended that they pay the fees to confirm their enrolment.

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