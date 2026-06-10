Mumbai Rains Today: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies; IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Lightning

Mumbai woke up to a cloudy sky on Wednesday, with visuals from the Marine Drive area showing overcast conditions after parts of the city received rain overnight. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph at isolated places across Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. The conditions are "very likely" to occur over the region.

According to AccuWeather, the city is likely to see a thunderstorm in some areas during the morning, followed by breezy conditions through the day.

The weather is expected to remain hot, with residents advised to take caution if they are outdoors for extended periods. The day's temperature is forecast to touch a high of 36°C, while the minimum is expected to be around 30°C. There is a 55% chance of precipitation. The night is likely to remain very warm, with skies expected to clear later.

Several parts of Mumbai reported rain late on Tuesday. Showers were seen in Sion and a few areas of the central suburbs, while heavy rain was reported over the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Light drizzles were also recorded in Prabhadevi, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg around 9:37 pm to 9:45 pm.

Local weatherman Rushikesh Agre who goes by the username Mumbai Rains on X (formerly Twitter) said this could be the last relatively dry week for Mumbai. Rain chances are expected to gradually rise from June 16-18, as dry air intrusion reduces and stronger moisture flow brings better rainfall activity along the coast.

Maharashtra Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into parts of the central Arabian Sea and Maharashtra.

The IMD has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Goa between June 10 and 15. Fishermen have been advised not to venture along and off the south Maharashtra coast from June 10 to 14.

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