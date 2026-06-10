When Will Monsoon Arrive In Delhi? IMD Issues Alert For Rain In Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, More — Region-Wise Forecast

Southwest monsoon is likely to advance in some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, Bay of Bengal, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha in the next 4-5 days, according to India Meterological Department.

On June 9, monsoon entered remaining parts of northeastern states, entire Sikkim and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Monsoon is expected to enter Delhi and the National Capital Region between June 25 and June 30, according to IMD. After Delhi, it is likely to enter Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Check IMD forecast for June 10

Northwest India

Scattered rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu&Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh.

Central India

Scattered rainfall is expected over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh, accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds.

ALSO READ: Monsoon To Advance In West Bengal, K'taka & Others States, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu — Forecast

East India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal are likely to witness widespread rainfall. Scattered rainfall is expected in Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha. Heavy and very heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Northeast India

Widespread rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura along with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds. Heavy rainfall is also expected in some parts of Nagaland, Manipur,

Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

West India

Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada along with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds.

South India

Scattered rainfall is expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Telangana. Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep is likely to witness widespread rainfall

Heavy rainfall is expected in North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, South Interior Karnataka and Telangana.

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