Monsoon Likely To Enter Maharashtra Soon; IMD Warns Of Rains In Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru: Check Forecast

The southwest monsoon is likely to advance in some parts of central Arabian Sea, Goa, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Southwest Bay of Bengal and Northeastern states in the next two days, the India Meterological Department said in a release on June 4.

Conditions also remain favourable for southwest monsoon to enter some parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, entire South Bay of Bengal, parts of Bay of Bengal and entire Northeastern states during the week.

Region-wise rainfall forecast for June 5

North East India

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura is likley to witness heavy rainfall today.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, moderate lightning and gusty winds is expected in regions such as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during on June, with gusty winds likely over Assam and Meghalaya.

ALSO READ: IMD Warns Of 'Heavy Rainfall' In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu After Monsoon Hits Kerala; Check Forecast

South India

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds has been forecasted in regions including Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep and Telangana with gusty winds in South Interior Karnataka.

Heavy rainfall is expected over Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka and some other parts of Telangana amil Nadu and Kerala & Mahe and North Interior Karnataka

East India

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is expected in Odisha with gusty winds likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Heavy rainfall has been forecasted in some other parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Northwest India

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad are expected to witness light rainfall, with gusty winds likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Regions likely to post scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are East Rajasthan, Haryana Chandigarh , Delhi, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall is expected in some other parts of Uttarakhand. Hailstorm activity likely over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmi3r, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand.

Central India

Scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is expected over East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with gusty winds likely over Vidarbha.Thundersquall is expected over East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Arrives In Kerala, Heavy Rains Lash State, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Three Districts

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