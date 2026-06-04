IMD Warns Of 'Heavy Rainfall' In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu After Monsoon Hits Kerala; Check Forecast

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday announced the onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Kerala, marking the beginning of the rainy season. The arrival of the monsoon comes three days later than its normal onset date, which was June 1.

The weather department has forecast widespread rainfall activity across several parts of the country over the coming week, with southern and northeastern states expected to experience particularly heavy rain. The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms and gusty wind conditions in several regions.

Monsoon Advances Across Southern India

According to the IMD, the Southwest Monsoon has advanced significantly, covering Kerala and Mahe, the entire Lakshadweep region and parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The monsoon has also progressed over large sections of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into Goa, parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, and sections of the northeastern state over the next few days.

Heavy Rainfall Forecast For Kerala, Karnataka

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Karnataka during the next week. Tamil Nadu is also expected to receive isolated spells of heavy rainfall during the same period.

Northeast India To Continue Receiving Intense Rain

Several northeastern states are expected to remain under the influence of active monsoon conditions, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast to continue for the next five to six days.

The Northeast is set for severe weather, featuring isolated very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from June 6 to 9. These three states will also experience isolated heavy downpours on June 4-5 and 10, alongside Arunachal Pradesh on June 5. Meanwhile, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will see isolated heavy rain from June 5 to 10.

Thunderstorms And Strong Winds Likely Across Multiple Regions

Apart from rainfall, the IMD has forecast moderate to severe thunderstorm activity across many parts of northwest, central and eastern India, as well as southern peninsular regions during the next two to three days. Strong winds with speeds reaching 50-60 kmph are likely to accompany thunderstorms in several areas.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Arrives In Kerala, Heavy Rains Lash State, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Three Districts

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