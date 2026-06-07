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LPG Prices Today After Hike: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, And More

LPG cylinder price in Delhi increased to Rs 942 from Rs 913, following a prior Rs 60 hike due to Middle East conflict disrupting energy supplies.

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LPG Prices Today After Hike: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, And More
Fuel prices including petrol, diesel, and CNG have also risen recently
Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Domestic cooking gas LPG price has been raised by Rs 29 per cylinder, marking the second increase in three months. The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will rise to Rs 942 from Rs 913 with effect from June 7, according to industry sources.

The increase follows a Rs 60-per-cylinder hike on March 7 after the conflict in the Middle East disrupted global energy supplies and drove up international fuel prices. Industry sources said that the increase had only partly offset losses incurred on domestic LPG sales.

State-run oil marketing companies were estimated to be losing about Rs 703 on every LPG cylinder sold before the latest revision, the sources said.

The LPG price hike comes amid a broader round of fuel price increases.

Here are the city-wise prices of LPG in India:

CityNew PriceOld Price
New DelhiRs 942Rs 913
MumbaiRs 941.40Rs 912.50 
KolkataRs 968Rs 939
BengaluruRs 944.50Rs 915.50
ChennaiRs 957.50Rs 928.50
HyderabadRs 996Rs 967
LucknowRs 980Rs 951
JaipurRs 945.50Rs 916.50
PatnaRs 1031.50Rs 1002.50

Petrol and diesel prices have been raised by a cumulative Rs 7.50 per litre since mid-May, while compressed natural gas (CNG) rates have increased by about Rs 6 per kg.

Despite the recent increases, oil companies continue to sell petrol and diesel below cost, incurring losses of around Rs 11 per litre on petrol and Rs 33.6 per litre on diesel, according to industry sources.

The government has so far avoided a full pass-through of higher international energy prices to consumers, absorbing part of the increase through state-owned fuel retailers as global crude oil and fuel markets remain volatile.

ALSO READ: LPG Price Hiked By Rs 29 Per 14.2-kg Cylinder; Second Increase In Three Months

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LPG Prices Today After Hike: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, And More

LPG Prices Today After Hike: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, And More

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