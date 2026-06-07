LPG Price Hiked By Rs 29 Per 14.2-kg Cylinder; Second Increase In Three Months

Domestic cooking gas LPG prices have been raised by Rs 29 per cylinder, marking the second increase in three months, as state-owned fuel retailers continue to face pressure from elevated global energy costs. The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will rise to Rs 942 from Rs 913, effective June 7, according to reports in PTI.

The latest revision comes after a Rs 60-per-cylinder hike on March 7, which followed disruptions in global energy supplies triggered by the conflict in the Middle East. International fuel prices had surged in the aftermath, adding to the burden on oil marketing companies.

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Industry sources said the March increase had only partly offset losses on domestic LPG sales. Before the latest hike, state-run oil marketing companies were estimated to be losing around Rs 703 on every LPG cylinder sold.

The LPG price increase is part of a broader rise in fuel prices. Petrol and diesel prices have been raised by a cumulative Rs 7.50 per litre since mid-May, while compressed natural gas rates have increased by about Rs 6 per kg.

Despite these hikes, oil companies continue to sell petrol and diesel below cost, incurring losses of around Rs 11 per litre on petrol and Rs 33.6 per litre on diesel, according to industry sources.

The government has so far avoided passing on the full impact of higher international energy prices to consumers. Instead, part of the burden continues to be absorbed by state-owned fuel retailers as global crude oil and fuel markets remain volatile.

ALSO READ: LPG Sale Loss Stands At Rs 650/Cylinder For OMCs, Govt Says After Fresh Hike

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