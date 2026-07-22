Traffic Suspended On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway After Landslides At Various Places — Videos

Traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was completely suspended from both directions on Wednesday morning after relentless heavy rainfall triggered a series of major landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones across multiple vulnerable stretches.

The 250-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), the critical all-weather road link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India, was completely closed to traffic following multiple blockages caused by severe weather conditions.

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Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Connectivity

Many videos have surfaced on social media showing halted traffic congestion caused by landslides, leading to long queues of vehicles with passengers waiting for the road to reopen.

Traffic authorities have halted all vehicular movement from both ends as a safety precaution, stranding numerous commuters and advising travellers to avoid unnecessary movement on affected roads until the highway is cleared and traffic restrictions are lifted.

Road clearance operations are expected to begin as soon as the weather stabilises and the high-risk zones are deemed safe for maintenance crews, as per PTI.

Torrential rainfall has continued across several parts of Jammu for the fourth consecutive day, increasing the risk of landslides, flash floods, and road damage in vulnerable areas. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as further rainfall could lead to additional disruptions.

Pilgrimages Suspended Due to Safety Concerns

Intense search operations continue across the flood-ravaged districts of Poonch and Rajouri to locate seven people still missing after flash floods and landslides devastated the region.

Concurrently, all major religious pilgrimages across Jammu and Kashmir, including the Amarnath Yatra, Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, and Machail Mata Yatra, have remained completely suspended since Sunday due to the severe weather conditions.

Meanwhile, rescue teams are continuing search operations for people reported missing in flood and landslide-affected areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts. Authorities are carrying out relief and rescue efforts while assessing the damage caused by the extreme weather conditions.

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Authorities Issue Travel Advisory

Authorities have strongly urged passengers planning to travel to check the latest road status before starting their journey. Commuters are advised to verify updates via the traffic police's official social media handles or by directly contacting the respective Traffic Control Units (TCUs) to avoid getting stranded, as per local media.

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