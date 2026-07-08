Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026: Date, Complete Schedule, Rituals And Significance: All You Need To Know

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is celebrated annually in Puri, Odisha. During this grand event, Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, embarks on a ceremonial journey from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple in beautifully decorated chariots.

Millions of devotees gather to pull the massive chariots, believing it brings blessings and spiritual merit. The festival symbolises unity, devotion, and the belief that the divine comes out to meet every devotee, regardless of caste or creed. The Rath Yatra is a vibrant celebration of faith, tradition, and cultural heritage.

This year, the festivities will be held on July 16.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026: Important Dates

In 2026, the Jagannath Rath Yatra is scheduled to begin on July 16, marking the grand chariot procession to the Gundicha Temple. The nine-day festival concludes with the return journey (Bahuda Yatra) on July 24, 2026, with the deities officially entering the main temple on July 27, 2026.

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Here's the detailed schedule of events and important dates for the 2026 Rath Yatra:

June 29, 2026 (Monday): Snana Yatra (Ceremonial Bathing Ritual)

June 30 – July 13, 2026: Anasara (Period of seclusion and divine rest)

July 14, 2026 (Tuesday): Nava Yauvana Darshan / Netrotsava (Deities reappear in new forms)

July 16, 2026 (Thursday): Rath Yatra (The grand chariot procession begins)

July 20, 2026 (Monday): Hera Panchami (Goddess Lakshmi's visit to Gundicha Temple)

July 24, 2026 (Friday): Bahuda Yatra (Return journey of the Holy Trinity)

July 25, 2026 (Saturday): Suna Besha (gold ornaments ceremony)

July 26, 2026 (Sunday): Adhara Pana (Offering of a special sweet drink to the deities)

July 27, 2026 (Monday): Niladri Bije (Deities officially return to the sanctum sanctorum)

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra Significance

According to the Hindu scriptures, this festival is celebrated with great splendour and enthusiasm every year. The festival of Jagannatha Rath Yatra takes place during the Hindu month of Ashadha, when thousands of devotees gather in Puri to pull the idols of Lord Jagannatha, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra through the streets of Puri in a magnificent procession.

The chariot procession takes place every year on the Dwitiya Tithi (second day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) during the month of Ashadha. Three separate chariots are prepared for Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The procession is led by Balabhadra's chariot, followed by Subhadra's chariot, and finally Lord Jagannath's chariot moves behind them.

Regardless of social background or status, millions of devotees across the world gather in Puri to get a rare opportunity to seek blessings. Some of them also believe that pulling the ropes of Lord Jagannath's chariot, known as Nandighosh, brings spiritual merit and blessings.

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Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra Rituals and Traditions

Some of the most sacred and important rituals of this festival include:

Construction of Chariots

Every year, three enormous wooden chariots for lords Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are made from scratch. The festival features a unique royal ritual known as Chhera Panhara, where the Gajapati King of Puri sweeps the chariot platforms with a golden broom prior to the procession.

Pahandi

The gods are taken out of the temple on the day of Rath Yatra in a spectacular procession which is known as Pahandi. This royal ritual translates to "going forward in a step-by-step movement" and is accompanied by the beating of drums, songs, and the blowing of conches as well as chanting.

Pulling the Chariot Rope

During the sacred journey, thousands of devotees drag the chariots through Puri's streets to reach the destination. Pulling the sacred ropes of the Jagannath chariot is believed to be a highly auspicious spiritual act, which is said to wash away sins and grant liberation.

Stay at the Gundicha temple

After reaching Gundicha Temple, Lord Jagannath and Balabhadra, along with Devi Subhadra, spend seven days at the temple, popularly known as their “Aunt's House". This period is considered highly auspicious for devotees.

Bahuda Yatra

The deities' journey back to the Jagannath Temple is known as Bahuda Yatra. During the journey, the chariots stop at the Ardhasani Temple, also known as the Mausi Maa Temple, where the deities are offered a traditional Odia sweet dish called Poda Pitha.

Suna Besha

On the day after Bahuda Yatra, the deities are adorned in spectacular solid gold attire atop their chariots. And the festival officially concludes a few days later when the deities enter the main temple sanctum.

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