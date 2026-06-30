July 2026 Hindu Festival Calendar: Complete List of Festivals, Ekadashi Dates & Vrat Observances

The month of July 2026 is set to be spiritually significant for Hindus, with major festivals such as Jagannath Rath Yatra, Devshayani Ekadashi and Guru Purnima. Falling during the sacred month of Ashadha, the period is associated with devotion to Lord Vishnu, Lord Jagannath and revered gurus.

From the grand Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri to the celebrations of Guru Purnima, the month offers devotees several occasions to observe fasts, perform rituals and seek divine blessings. Here's a look at the major festivals and their significance.

Yogini Ekadashi – July 10/11

Yogini Ekadashi will be observed on July 10, 2026 (Smarta tradition), while Vaishnava devotees may observe it on July 11, 2026. Yogini Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is considered one of the important Ekadashi fasts observed during Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month. Devotees observe a day-long fast, offer prayers and chant Vishnu mantras, believing that the fasting helps remove past sins, purify the mind and promote spiritual growth.

Jagannath Rath Yatra – July 16

One of India's largest and most celebrated religious festivals, Jagannath Rath Yatra marks the annual journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple in Puri. Millions of devotees gather to pull the massive wooden chariots and seek blessings.

Karka Sankranti – July 16

Karka Sankranti marks the Sun's transition into the Cancer zodiac sign and the beginning of Dakshinayana, the Sun's six-month southward journey. The day is considered auspicious for charity, holy bathing and offering prayers to Lord Surya.

Devshayani Ekadashi – July 25

Devshayani Ekadashi marks the beginning of Chaturmas, the sacred four-month period during which Lord Vishnu is believed to enter Yoga Nidra (divine sleep). Many devotees observe fasts and undertake spiritual disciplines from this day.

Guru Purnima and Ashadha Purnima – July 29

Guru Purnima, celebrated on the full moon day during Ashadha month, is dedicated to honouring teachers, gurus and mentors. Also known as Vyasa Purnima, the sacred day is commemorated as the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa. The day coincides with Ashadha Purnima, which is considered highly auspicious for meditation, charity, Satyanarayan Puja and other spiritual practices.

Complete List Of Important Hindu Festivals In July 2026

July 3: Krishnapingala Sankashti

July 7: Kalashtami, Masik Krishna Janmashtami

July 10: Yogini Ekadashi, Masik Karthigai

July 11: Gauna Yogini Ekadashi, Vaishnava Yogini Ekadashi

July 12: Rohini Vrat, Ravi Pradosh Vrat

July 13: Masik Shivaratri

July 14: Darsha Amavasya, Ashadha Amavasya

July 15: Ashadha Navratri begins, Chandra Darshana

July 16: Jagannath Rath Yatra, Karka Sankranti

July 17: Aniruddha Chaturthi

July 19: Skanda Sashti

July 20: Ashadha Ashtahnika begins

July 21: Parvati Jayanti, Masik Durgashtami

July 22: Bhadali Navami

July 24: Asha Dashami Vrat, Raivata Manvadi

July 25: Devshayani Ekadashi, Gauri Vrat begins, Vasudeva Dwadashi

July 26: Ravi Pradosh Vrat

July 27: Jayaparvati Vrat begins

July 28: Kokila Vrat, Ashadha Chaumasi Chaudas

July 29: Guru Purnima, Vyasa Puja, Ashadha Purnima, Dakshinamurti Jayanti, Gauri Vrat ends

July 30: Shravana month begins (North India)

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