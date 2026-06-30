Amit Shah Launches FCRA 2.0 Portal, e-OCI Card; Check Details

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the updated FCRA 2.0 Portal and the new e-OCI Card system in New Delhi on Monday.

The goal of the updated Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) 2.0 portal is to fully modernise India's foreign finance management system, as per a press release on PIB.

Shah said the new initiatives will greatly improve people's convenience. He said that both of these measures, which got underway, will improve citizen facilities and specifically address the challenges faced by those who receive donations via the FCRA portal.

Shah said a strict surveillance system is put in place for wrongdoers, and the nation can be made more secure when the intention is clear, the policy is transparent, and there is a mindset to embrace technology.

Before 2014, the home minister claimed that the FCRA system was beyond adequate control due to its entanglement in files and procedures, which is crucial for both national security and development. He claimed that the system was reinforced following the formation of the administration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

A significant citizen-centric effort, the Electronic Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) Card aims to transform OCI services for the Indian diaspora worldwide through a totally digital system. The full OCI process, from submitting the application and uploading supporting documentation to obtaining the digitally created card upon acceptance, can be completed online by applicants using this technology, as per the government statement.

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