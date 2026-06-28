Corporate Actions This Week: Bajaj Finance, Biocon, Bharat Forge, M&M To Trade Ex-Dividend | Full List

Several listed companies, including Bajaj Finance Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Welspun Enterprises Ltd., are set to trigger key corporate actions in the coming week, with ex‑dates scheduled between June 15 and June 19, 2026.

These include dividend payouts, bonus share issues, stock splits and a share buyback.

Dividends

Jyothy Labs Ltd will go ex‑dividend on Monday, June 29 for a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd will go ex‑dividend on Monday, June 29 for a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Monday, June 29 for a final dividend of Rs 11 per share.

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Monday, June 29 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Tuesday, June 30 for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Tuesday, June 30 for a final dividend of Rs 50 per share.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Tuesday, June 30 for a special dividend of Rs 50 per share.

ALSO READ: US Jobs Data, Fed Signals, India PMI And Nike Earnings: The Week Ahead

Bajaj Finance Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Tuesday, June 30 for a special dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Tuesday, June 30 for a special dividend of Rs 60 per share.

Welspun Corp. Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Tuesday, June 30 for a special dividend of Rs 5 per share.

DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Wednesday, July 1 for a special dividend of Rs 0.4 per share.

Grovy India Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Wednesday, July 1 for a special dividend of Rs 0.1 per share.

Chembond Material Technologies Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Wednesday, July 1 for a special dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 2 for a final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Friday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Friday, July 3 for a special dividend.

Alufluoride Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Friday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Balaji Amines Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Friday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 11 per share.

BF Investment Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Friday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Bharat Forge Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 6.50 per share.

Biocon Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.

Can Fin Homes Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 8 per share.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a dividend of Rs 0.40 per share.

Escorts Kubota Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 33 per share.

Exide Industries Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Gloster Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 20 per share.

Greenlam Industries Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share.

Indus Finance Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per share.

JSW Dulux Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 50 per share.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 8.50 per share.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 33 per share.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Onward Technologies Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 8 per share.

Raymond Realty Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Redington Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

Shriram Finance Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 6 per share.

SKF India Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 40 per share.

SKF India (Industrial) Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

SML Mahindra Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 23.50 per share.

Swaraj Engines Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 110 per share.

Tech Mahindra Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 36 per share.

Thermax Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 14 per share and a special dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Transcorp International Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share.

Union Bank of India Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd. will go ex‑dividend on Thursday, July 3 for a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

ALSO READ: Rs 40,000 Crore Boost: Deepak Shenoy Highlights Success Of G-Sec Tax Relief For FIIs

Other Corporate Actions

Buy Back Of Shares

Kajaria Ceramics will engage in a buyback of shares on Monday, June 29.

Patel Integrated Logistics will engage in a buy back of shares on Monday, June 29.

Spinoff

Gujarat Gas Ltd will be engaging in a spin off.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.