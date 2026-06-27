Rs 40,000 Crore Boost: Deepak Shenoy Highlights Success Of G-Sec Tax Relief For FIIs

The Centre's move to grant tax relief to foreign instututional investors (FIIs) earning income from government securities has been an instant success, with market veteran Deepak Shenoy pointing to additional inflows of about Rs 40,000 crore within days of the decision being taken.

The G-Sec tax relief for FIIs was announced on June 5. Shenoy, who heads Capitalmind Mutual Fund, said overseas invesotors raise their holdings in government bonds sharply by June 15.

The G-Sec holding of FIIs stood at Rs 3,23,802 crore as of June 1, and increased to Rs 3,63,760 crore in the next fortnight, he pointed out. "40,000 cr has now come into GSecs from FPIs after we have removed tax on capital gains and interest for them earlier this month (sic)," Shenoy posted on X.

Notably, the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, promulgated on June 5, waives taxes on interest income and any capital gains resulting from the sale, exchange, or transfer of these government securities. Crucially, this tax relief is backdated to take effect from April 1, 2026.

The government's decision came after foreign investors pulled out over Rs 2.6 lakh crore from equities so far this year, which is much higher than Rs 1.66 lakh crore withdrawn in the entire 2025.

In the equity market, FIIs have stayed net sellers in June so far. The sell-off in the month stands at Rs 53,022 crore, which is sharper as compared to Rs 32,963-crore shares they offloaded in May.

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