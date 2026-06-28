US Jobs Data, Fed Signals, India PMI And Nike Earnings: The Week Ahead

Global markets are set for a data-heavy week as investors track key economic indicators, central bank commentary and corporate earnings for cues on growth, inflation and interest rates.

In India, industrial production, fiscal deficit, PMI data and forex reserves will be in focus, while global investors will closely monitor US labour market data and manufacturing activity for signals on the Federal Reserve's policy path. On the earnings front, Nike's fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results will be a key highlight.

June 29: India Industrial Data, US Manufacturing Indicator

India will release industrial production and manufacturing output data for May, offering cues on domestic growth momentum. Foreign debt data for the first quarter will also be released.

In the US, investors will track the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index along with Treasury bill auctions.

June 30: India Fiscal Data, US Jobs Indicator, Nike Earnings

India's fiscal deficit data for May, trade balance and RBI's Monetary and Credit Information Review will be in focus.

US markets will track consumer confidence, housing data and JOLTS job openings for labour market signals.

Nike will announce its fourth-qUS Jobs Data, Fed Signals, India PMI And Nike Earnings:uarter fiscal 2026 earnings, with investors watching revenue growth, margins, inventory levels and demand trends.

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July 1: Fed Speech, Manufacturing Data In Focus

India's manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index for June and M3 money supply data will be released.

In the US, markets will track ISM Manufacturing PMI, ADP employment data, construction spending and crude oil inventories. Fed Governor Warsh's comments will also be closely watched for monetary policy cues.

July 2: US Jobs Report To Drive Markets

The key event of the week will be the US labour market report, with investors tracking nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, wage growth and participation rate.

The day will also see durable goods orders, factory orders and Federal Reserve liquidity data.

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July 3: India PMI Data, US Holiday

India will release services PMI, composite PMI and forex reserves data. US markets will remain closed for Independence Day.

The week will largely revolve around US labour market strength, Fed policy expectations and India's growth trajectory. A stronger-than-expected jobs report could push back rate cut expectations and may even fuel prospects of a rate hike, while weaker data may revive hopes of monetary easing.

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