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IndiGo Gets New Group HR Head Months After Rostering Row; KS Bakshi Takes Charge In July

With over three decades of experience Bakshi is set to take charge from July 20, 2026 and willwork closely with IndiGo's leadership.

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IndiGo Gets New Group HR Head Months After Rostering Row; KS Bakshi Takes Charge In July
Photo Source: NDTV

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) has appointed K.S Bakshi as the new Group Head HR, according to CEO Rahul Bhatia's internal mail to employees. 

The appointment comes in the backdrop of a crippling operational disruption the India's largest airline suffered during December, 2025 due to failure of being able to comply to new flight rostering rules. 

With over three decades of experience Bakshi is set to take charge from July 20, 2026 and will work closely with IndiGo's leadership. 

(This story will be updated shortly)

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